Mayor: Fireworks vendor refuses to pay back $11,000 to city

PAXTON — Mayor Bill Ingold said he is having no success getting the city’s former fireworks vendor, Halfton Pyrotechnics, to refund about $11,000 the city paid to the company for fireworks it never supplied for Paxton’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

During last Tuesday’s city council meeting, Ingold was asked by Alderman Bill Wylie if the city ever received a refund from the company, which has lost its license to sell and deliver fireworks in Illinois.

“I sent a letter to (the company’s owner),” Ingold responded. “And I sent an email to him. And I called him.

“We’ve got the city attorney (Marc Miller) working on that, and if we don’t get anything back, I think the next step will be to bring it to the (Ford County) state’s attorney (Andrew Killian) and talk to him and get something done.”

Ingold said Halfton Pyrotechnics was in the second year of a three-year contract with the city, requiring the firm to supply Paxton with fireworks for its Independence Day fireworks show. Ingold said the city paid around $11,000 for Halfton Pyrotechnics to provide fireworks for this year’s show, but the company never did so after losing its state license. Nor did the company offer to return the funds, Ingold said.

“I think they knew that they weren’t going to be able to supply us, yet they took our money,” Ingold said.

“So there’s some resistance there?” Wylie asked.

“We haven’t got the money,” Ingold responded bluntly. “He knew he had our money, and I asked for it back in three different ways. So we’ll see.”

Ingold said the fireworks set off this year at Bixby Park were supplied by a new vendor, Jamaica Pyrotechnics of Fairmount, and he expects the city to continue its relationship with that firm moving forward.