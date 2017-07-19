Board presidents to meet privately to work out agreement

LODA — The heads of the Loda village board and Loda Sanitary District board plan to meet later this month to come to an agreement on how much of the district’s remaining funds would be given to the village if the district ends up dissolving as expected.

The sanitary district’s board met Thursday at the Loda firehouse with the intent of voting on an ordinance authorizing the district to file a petition to dissolve the district in Iroquois County Circuit Court. However, no vote was taken because the village of Loda was not yet ready to sign off on a corresponding intergovernmental agreement related to the disbursement of the district’s remaining funds.

Meanwhile, Bayles Lake, the only other community served by the district, has already had its board of directors approve its own intergovernmental agreement with the district.

The Loda village board’s president, Carol Arseneau, has requested to meet with sanitary district officials to discuss some remaining “items” related to the proposed agreement with the village, according to Bob Martensen, the Loda Sanitary District’s attorney.

The meeting was scheduled for 5:15 p.m. July 24 at Loda Village Hall. The meeting will not be open to the public — nor is it required to be — as the only officials present will be Arseneau and Bayles Lake resident Warren Hamby, who serves as president of the sanitary district’s board, plus the attorneys for both public bodies — Martensen for the sanitary district and Dale Strough for the village.

After that closed-door meeting, the Loda village board will discuss the proposed agreement and possibly approve it at its Aug. 9 meeting.

The sanitary district’s board will then review the agreement at its next meeting, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Loda firehouse, with final approval possible at that time. Also up for approval at that meeting will be the agreement between the district and Bayles Lake Homeowners Association and the ordinance authorizing a petition for dissolution to be filed in circuit court.

The intergovernmental agreements, if approved by all parties, would ensure that the district’s remaining funds are split equitably between the two communities prior to dissolution. The proposed division of the funds — with 78 percent of the expenses allotted for Bayles Lake and 22 percent for Loda — is based on the amount of property taxes each community has historically paid to support the district.

Prior to the payment of bills Thursday, the district had $15,158 in funds remaining on hand, according to Martensen. The board paid two bills — a $22 bill to The News-Gazette and a $26 bill to the Gilman Star, both for publishing legal notices about Thursday’s meeting.

Of the remaining funds, the intergovernmental agreements call for $3,700 to be given to Bayles Lake and $7,436 to be given to Loda in preparation for dissolving the district. The number is smaller for Bayles Lake than for Loda because the district last year agreed to reimburse Bayles Lake a total of $23,242 for the televising and cleaning of its sanitary sewer lines.

According to the agreements, the two communities would be restricted from using the funds given to them on anything other than sanitary-sewer-related projects.

In June 2015, the board first made it known publicly that it intended to dissolve the district. That is when it voted unanimously to publicly state that as its goal.

The district was formed in 1972 with the intent of collecting property taxes to help fund sanitary sewer projects for both Loda and Bayles Lake. But years of efforts to bring proposed sanitary sewage treatment plants to fruition have been unsuccessful.

With too little funds to proceed, Loda is no longer even considering a sewage treatment facility — either in conjunction with Bayles Lake or on its own. That has left Bayles Lake independently moving forward with its own treatment plant that would serve only its own residents.

Meanwhile, some Loda residents think it is not fair they have been taxed by the sanitary district when it is serving them no purpose. As a result, the district a couple of years ago stopped levying any property taxes.



Other business

Also at Thursday’s sanitary district board meeting:

➜ The board approved a combined budget and appropriation ordinance for the fiscal year that began May 1, 2017, and runs through April 30, 3018. The district began the fiscal year with $18,111 in funds on hand and is expected to have zero dollars on hand at the end of the year.

➜ Martensen informed the board that he received a call from Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure of rural Buckley, who said he would not be appointing a third and final member to the sanitary district board, despite three people expressing interest in serving. The third position was vacated when Jay Ross of Bayles Lake resigned on May 24. That means the sanitary district board now has only two members — Hamby and Loda resident Paula Rossow — who must come to a unanimous agreement for anything to be approved. Martensen said Shure left the option open of appointing a third member to the sanitary district board if it is deemed necessary in the future.

➜ Hamby was appointed president of the board, while Rossow was appointed vice president and Freedom of Information Act officer. Martensen is clerk/treasurer.

➜ “We are currently, as of today, in the process of repairing the points that were found during the televising of our sewer system,” said the president of the Bayles Lake Homeowners Association, Jim Bash.