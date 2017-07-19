Changes to zoning rules requested in Paxton

PAXTON — The chairman of the Paxton Zoning Board of Appeals asked the Paxton City Council last Tuesday to consider making changes to some of the regulations listed in the city’s zoning ordinance, including raising the heights allowed for accessory buildings and increasing the maximum width of driveways.

Doug Higgins made the request after obtaining a zoning variance from both the zoning board and city council to allow for a 24-foot-wide driveway to be installed outside his residence at 301 W. Center St.

A few months earlier, Higgins had also obtained a variance to allow for him to build a taller-than-allowed addition to his existing garage.

Higgins said that a lot of the regulations in the zoning ordinance are outdated, and some are not even practical. Higgins said that in addition to the rules applying to driveways and accessory buildings, there are “a variety of other things in these ordinances” that should be “reviewed and updated as times have changed.”

Higgins said many older homes have driveways that are wider than the allowed 14 feet. However, in his 20-some years as a member of the zoning board, he can recall only one property owner besides himself who obtained a variance to allow for a wider driveway.

“We’re not enforcing what we have, and what we have is not current with current building practices,” Higgins said.

Alderman H.J. Flesner, who works in the construction and real estate industries, agreed that change is necessary.

“To be honest with you, a 14-foot-wide driveway is idiotic,” Flesner said. “For people who have two-car garages, are they going to come down to one lane on a two-car garage?”

Flesner said there are also issues with the property setbacks the city requires, calling them “horrible.”

“You’ve got sections of town that are over 100 years old, and if you try to build a house on an existing lot here in town and it’s (zoned residential) R-1, you’ve got a 30-foot setback while the other house on that block is set back 20 feet,” Flesner said. “So somebody has to get a variance, when the whole intent of zoning was to create uniformity.”

Alderman Rob Pacey said the topic should be discussed further in a meeting of the council’s license, permit, zoning and insurance committee, headed by Alderman Linda Glad.

Mayor Bill Ingold suggested that the committee review all changes it thinks are necessary in the zoning ordinance — rather than doing so “piece by piece” — prior to sending recommendations to the zoning board of appeals and full city council for their consideration. Ingold noted that if the ordinance is changed, it costs money to have the ordinance books codified, so doing it all at once would be the most cost-effective way.

Earlier in Tuesday’s council meeting, aldermen voted unanimously to grant Higgins the variance for his driveway. Higgins said he plans to use the variance to expand his existing 12-foot-wide driveway by 12 feet.

Higgins noted that there is a storm sewer located under the area where the driveway will be expanded. Higgins said that if there are any issues with the storm sewer and the driveway needs to be torn out to fix the issues, city officials have informed him that he would be responsible for the cost of city workers having to tear it out.

There were no objections from any of Higgins’ neighbors, the mayor said.

The mayor noted that the zoning board voted unanimously during a meeting earlier this month to approve the variance. To avoid any conflict of interest, Higgins did not participate in that portion of the zoning board’s meeting, opting instead to have Corrine Brown serve as acting chairman as the variance was being discussed.