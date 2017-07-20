In Paxton, one water tower shinier than the other

PAXTON — No, Paxton residents, your eyes are not playing tricks on you.

Indeed, that shiny new paint on the water tower on the city’s west side near Interstate 57 is not the same as the duller-looking paint used to repaint the water tower downtown.

“Yes, there will be a gloss difference, both initially and over time,” engineer Greg Gustafson of Berns, Clancy & Associates of Urbana told Paxton City Council during its July meeting. “The colors, however, will stay that color for quite a while.”

When the two water towers were repainted this spring and summer, Michigan-based L&T Painting, which was hired to do the work for $319,500, used two different kinds of paints, Gustafson explained.

One reason, Gustafson said, was that unlike the west-side tower, whose paint was removed and replaced, the downtown tower’s paint was not removed, and only a “particular material” could be used to paint over it.

Also, with the downtown tower being in such close proximity to businesses and vehicles parked on the street, the city wanted to avoid some of the “very minor issues” it experienced when the downtown tower was repainted several years ago. As a result, the city avoided using the “two-part epoxy” material that it did on the west-side tower, which Gustafson said is “not so user-friendly.”

“If we would have sprayed the outside with the same material as the west tank, there’s no doubt in my mind we would have had hundreds of cars (covered in paint),” Gustafson said. “It gets in the air, then floats, floats, floats.”

L&T Painting’s $319,500 bid for the project included $170,000 in costs for painting the west-side water tower and $143,000 in costs for painting the downtown tower. The bid also included an additional $6,500 in costs related to upgrading the coating materials on the west-side water tower.

One payment has already been made to the city for the work completed, and Gustafson said he expects the firm to submit a second pay request to the city in August.

“I’ve heard nothing but good comments on the color (blue and gold) and logo (which says ‘PAXTON’ in capital letters),” Gustafson said. “I think it was an excellent selection, and I hope the city is as pleased as I am.”

The west-side tower features paw prints going up its stem, a reference to Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s mascot, the panther.

At the request of the city’s comptroller/treasurer, Julie Burgess, Gustafson said he “made sure that the paw stencil used on the west tower was retained for the city’s use.”

“I thought we could stencil the street leading to the high school (Cherry Street) with bigger paw prints in the fall,” Gustafson said. “They are like 7 ½ feet in diameter; they’re big.”