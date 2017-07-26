Gibson City Council pays tribute to police chief

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members observed a moment of silence at their meeting Monday night in memory of Police Chief Eric Hyatt.

Hyatt, an 11-year veteran of the police department who was promoted to the top spot in October, lost his battle with cancer on Friday morning.

A framed photograph of Hyatt in uniform was placed in the center of the council chambers for the duration of the meeting.

Alderman Scott Davis, acting as mayor pro-tem in the absence of Mayor Dan Dickey, read a short statement in tribute to Hyatt.

“As many of you know, on Friday we lost a great man,” Davis said. “I can’t say enough good things about Chief Hyatt. He served our community for 11 years and faithfully did his job. He was a servant leader and was always there when others needed him. He will sorely be missed by us and others. Most of all, I know that he is missed by (his wife) Jami and his three kids. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

After the statement was read, council members took a one-minute moment of silence.

Davis said Dickey had cut his vacation short and would return home for Hyatt’s funeral services on Wednesday. Davis also said that City Hall would be closed on Wednesday so city employees can attend Hyatt’s funeral.

Other business

Also at Monday night’s meeting:

➜ Council members voted to authorize the sale of real estate at 303 N. Jordan Dr. to Steve Killian. Killian, who operates his family’s Johnny on the Spot port-a-potty business, plans to build on the site and relocate the business there. The sale price is $16,000, and City Attorney Marc Miller said Killian planned to close on the purchase next week. The purchase agreement includes tax-increment financing (TIF) stipulations.

➜ The council approved a 25 percent increase in the sewer rate, with Alderman Brandon Roderick voting “no.” Davis said at an earlier meeting that households would see an approximate $5 increase in the sewer fee only, with water rates remaining the same. The increase is due to help fund the next phase of the state-mandated sewer-separation project.

➜ Council members approved an amendment to the golf cart ordinance to allow for utility vehicles to be included. Utility vehicles, also known as UTVs, are a larger golf cart-type vehicle used for all purposes. The amendment does not include vehicles with handlebars, such as ATVs, as they are still banned from city streets.

➜ Following a presentation by Gary Lutterbie about the improvements at the fishing pond at Jordan Industrial Park, council members approved major projects for this year. Approved bids included $7,000 from Don Unzicker to build a parking lot on the north end of the pond; $18,500 from Iowa-based VW Docks to construct a handicapped fishing dock, which would then be delivered to the site; $4,000 from Lee Excavating to build riprap and other improvements to the pond itself; and $2,000 to plant shrubs and trees. Lutterbie said the fishing pond committee is considering a dog park for the site, but he said it would not be decided upon until later.

➜ The council gave approval to the organizers of the annual Harvest Fest to hold this year’s event on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9. Event organizer Jennifer Thomas said the two-day festival would begin at 11 a.m. Friday, continuing through midnight, then will continue all day Saturday. Also approved was a liquor license for Burgers and Beer for the festival, as manager Julie Schroeder said the restaurant in downtown Gibson City plans to have a food tent in the alley like it did last year.