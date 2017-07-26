Loda assigns seven to planning commission

LODA — The village of Loda has formed its own planning commission.

At the village board’s July meeting, trustees installed the seven-person planning commission, which will handle future zoning issues. The seven-person panel is comprised of Shirley Meece, Joyce Sage, Cathi Caspers, Reginald Rasmus, Linda Bogard, Donald Hutchinson and Gene Breeden Jr.

The commission will meet for the first time at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Village Hall.

“The planning commission will have members with one-year, two-year and three-year terms,” said Dale Strough, the village attorney. “They will hear evidence from the general public on why the zoning of a particular property should be changed.”



Other business

In other business at the village board’s July meeting:

➜ J.R. Ptacek — an employee of ERH Enterprises, the company contracted to maintain and operate Loda’s water system — was questioned about a leak at the marina. Ptacek said ERH would run a deep-purple dye to see where the leak originates from.

➜ Trustee Patricia Allen’s building permit to put up a fence was approved by a 5-0 vote. Allen abstained from the vote.

➜ Carol Arseneau, the village board president, assigned trustees to various committees.

➜ An ordinance violation form letter has been drafted, the board learned. Trustee Cathy Tittle requested a word change to the document.

➜ An income survey of the town’s residents is under way in preparation for applying for grants to help fund a new water tower, the board learned. Not all surveys are completed.

➜ A property on Coe Street has been cleaned up, the board learned.

➜ The pavilion at the village park is in need of some repairs, the board learned. Two new posts are part of the needed repairs.

➜ A 6-0 vote was made to allow the village’s certificate of deposit at the Federated Bank in Loda roll over at the current interest rate of 3 percent. The CD contains just over 28,000 dollars.

➜ “Penguins of Madagascar” will be the next movie shown in the village park, the board learned. The movie is for the children in Loda as is scheduled to start at dusk on Aug. 11.

➜ A village resident requested a 50 percent discount on his water bill, which is only allowed to be granted once every five years. He was granted the 50 percent discount by a 6-0 vote.

➜ Discussion of the public centered around privacy fences, the pavilion at the park and property lines in town.