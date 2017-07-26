PBL grad to run for Shimkus' seat

DANVILLE — A second man has stepped up to be the Democratic candidate to oppose 11-term U.S. Rep. John Shimkus next year: Heritage High School math and science teacher Anthony March.

March, who lives in Danville with his wife and two young daughters, said he “has been kind of disappointed with Representative Shimkus’ policies for quite some time.”

“I’ve been calling, emailing, things like that. But especially in terms of the health care bill, I just kind of wanted to do more than that and I figured the best way to do that and get a change in direction with the policies that were being advocated from this district would be to run for Congress myself.”

March, 33, has never run for office before. And the 15th Congressional District is a very big and very conservative district.

“Yes, and I kind of live at the north part of it, too. It stretches from Paxton in Ford County all the way down to the tip of Illinois,” he noted.

For the record, it’s 260 miles from Paxton to Brookport on the Ohio River. And the district includes all or parts of 33 of Illinois’ 102 counties. And it gave Donald Trump 70.12 percent of its vote last year and Gov. Bruce Rauner 70.73 percent in 2014.

“I think it will be a challenge with how conservative the district is, but I think a lot of these issues are attractive to both Democrats and Republicans,” said March, who called himself “a liberal Democrat.” “They’re issues that will improve life in the district and the United States, so I think that as long as I’m clear about what I want to do, I think they’re positions that can be attractive to conservatives and liberals.”

There’s also this: March had $100 in his campaign fund on June 30. Shimkus reported $1,078,798.

Issues important to him, March said, include health care, the environment and parental leave.

“I think the United States can do a lot more and a lot better with giving parents better access to parental leave when they have young children,” he said.

For now, he said, he’d like Congress to “stabilize” former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“And then if that still isn’t working as well as it should be with lower premiums and deductibles and increased coverage, then after that I’d be wiling to consider something like some kind of single-payer thing,” he said.

March said he has met neither Shimkus or the other Democratic candidate in the 15th, Carl Spoerer of Mahomet.

He’s a native of Paxton who graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and the University of Illinois.

“Yeah, my family was one of the few Democrats that were in Paxton and Ford county. There’s not a whole lot of them there,” he joked.