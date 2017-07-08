Iroquois County treasurer to retire, focus on family

WATSEKA — Iroquois County Treasurer Mindy Kuntz Hagan, who has spent her entire adult life working in county and state government, announced that she will not be running for re-election next year, opting instead to focus her time on her family.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Iroquois County, but I am excited to start my new journey in life as ‘just being Anna’s mom,’” the 55-year-old rural Sheldon resident said, referring to her adopted daughter.

“My husband, Mick, and I adopted Anna from China when she was 13 months old. She was 2 when I was sworn in to office (as treasurer), and she will be a freshman in high school when I retire next year. So I am going to enjoy going to her school events and games.”

When she leaves her elected position as treasurer on Nov. 30, 2018, Kuntz Hagan will have 38 ½ years of employment experience in the public sector.

Her career in public service began right after she graduated from high school in June 1980, when she started working in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office. She continued to work in the county clerk’s office until April 1998, when she left to take the manager’s position at the Illinois Secretary of State driver’s services facility in Watseka. She worked there until she was sworn in as the county’s treasurer on Dec. 1, 2006.

“I had no intentions of making it a career, but life has a way of guiding us down the right path,” Kuntz Hagan said.

She followed in the footsteps of her father, John Kuntz, in working in Iroquois County government. Her father served as county clerk for a number of years prior to retiring and moving into the Lake Iroquois home he built.

“There’s no doubt he encouraged me to run for office,” she said about her dad, “but not until I approached him with my thoughts about running for treasurer.

“My mom (Marge) wasn’t so thrilled with the idea of me getting into politics at all. She knew very well the toll it takes on family life, and we were in the process of our adoption. So her concerns were out of love and protectiveness.”

Both of Kuntz Hagan’s parents are now deceased. Kuntz Hagan is thankful they got the chance to see her career take off, though.

“I lost both of my parents while holding office, which was heart-wrenching,” she said, “but I also feel blessed that they both got to see me elected and sworn in to office. They both endured long health struggles, so I’m glad I have the opportunity to retire while I’m still healthy and able to enjoy life.”

Kuntz Hagan’s retirement means a new treasurer will be elected next year. Nominating petitions may be circulated by prospective candidates starting Sept. 5, according to the county clerk’s office, and the filing period for candidates is Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.

Kuntz Hagan said she is confident that whoever fills the role will do a quality job.

“Hopefully I will leave the office a little bit better than it was, but I’m sure whoever the next treasurer is will try to do the same, and that’s what it’s all about — keep improving and moving forward,” she said.

Kuntz Hagan said her two full-time employees in the treasurer’s office are “very knowledgeable” and “have made my job a lot easier,” adding that “I will miss them a great deal.”

“Since being in office, we have gone through some changes,” she noted. “We have new tax cycle software, which has been a huge improvement. It was a challenge in the beginning, but we all worked together, and it is much better than it was. We also installed new accounting software. And, again, it was a struggle at first, but it was well worth it.”