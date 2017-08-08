Gibson City aldermen agree to support Railside Golf Club

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members came to an informal agreement Monday night to give $10,000 to Railside Golf Club to help improve part of the golf course’s property.

In a joint meeting of the council’s finance committee and economic/industrial development committee, aldermen agreed a two-part proposal to help fund improvements at the course, which was purchased by local residents this spring following its October closure.

A total of $5,000 would be granted as part of the city’s downtown business improvement fund, which would be amended so it can be opened up to all city businesses. The other half would come from unused money in the city’s marketing account. The downtown business fund is a matching fund, so the marketing funds would make up the rest.

Mike Bleich, a retired Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School principal and a Railside investor, explained that a group of local residents sold $950,000 in shares to buy the golf course from Sibley resident Doug Brucker after Brucker had made plans to turn the course into farm ground.

“At the time the course was closed, the clubhouse was supposed to remain open through the winter,” Bleich said. “The employees were told that until two days before it was closed.”

Bleich said he and a small group got together to form a partnership, selling $25,000 in shares for up to 40 people. In March, the group closed on a deal to buy 11 of the course’s 18 holes, plus the clubhouse, later adding a hole near the front of the property to make it a 12-hole course.

Due to the limited time frame in agreeing to the deal, Bleich said the group did not have time for a clubhouse inspection.

“Once we purchased it, the clubhouse roof started leaking,” Bleich said. “So we put a new roof on it. We also put in a wall to separate the pro shop from the restaurant due to the amount of stuff being sold. We then realized the air conditioning wasn’t working, so we had to pay to get a new system put in.”

By the time the course opened, Bleich said the group had spent more than $30,000 just getting the clubhouse in working condition. As a result, the course itself still needs significant improvement.

“We may have the worst bunkers in the area,” Bleich said, adding that all of the investors have spent countless hours landscaping and cleaning up the property. Bleich said Gibson City resident Bill Pool has spent two weeks landscaping, and 25 trees still need to be removed.

Due to the course’s brief closure and uncertainty, many of its major golf outings backed out. Bleich said that Brucker’s three-year membership package means less income this year, as some golfers are only paying the cart fee.

Despite the difficulties getting the course running again, Bleich said it has hosted two golf outings recently, with one raising $8,000 and another receiving 59 sponsorships.

Bleich stressed that the council support the golf course, saying that it is an important asset to the community.

“I came here in 1990 from a community to the east and had two children at the (Gibson City) hospital” Bleich said. “At that time, rural hospitals were dying. The hospital in Gibson was identical to the one where we had come from previously. If our hospital and our people had taken the attitude that ‘our hospitals are dying and just let it die,’ where would we be today? Our hospital employs over 700 people, while the other hospital I referred to remains virtually unchanged, with only a part of a floor holding patients right now.

“The same can be said for golf courses. A lot of them are being plowed up. We’ve got 39 citizens in town who don’t want to see this one plowed up — and have put in a lot of man hours to see it that way.”

Harry Groom, another investor in the golf course, said the course has a strong impact on the city’s image.

“When people drive out on Lawrence Street to Sibley, they look at what part of the golf course was before and what it looks like now,” Groom said. “How would you like that in the middle of your town driving 19th Street?”

Twelve residents were present at the meeting, with five representing local businesses.

Joe Durham, owner of Signs of Success on Illinois 54, said he has asked council members for business improvements before, but he has never received any money since his business is not located in a tax-increment financing (TIF) district.

Don Garard, a self-employed plumber, questioned why the Railside investor group did not seek an inspection before buying the property. Garard noted that one of the investors — Guy Percy — is in the insurance business.

“So why didn’t it get inspected?” Garard said.

Groom responded to Garard’s question, saying that the timing did not allow an inspection to happen.

“Before we closed on the property, Doug (Brucker) had already made plans to turn the entire course into farm ground,” Groom said. “We had to move quickly, and obviously we were most concerned about the course itself, not the clubhouse.”

Former alderman Jan Hall said she received at least three complaints from business owners about giving funds to downtown businesses, saying that the program needs to be expanded.

“Open it up to every business, and just don’t focus on a certain one,” Hall said.

Responding to Bleich’s comments about the hospital, Gibson Area Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rob Schmitt spoke to the council about how the golf course impacts the community.

“If a typical business closes down, another one could replace it,” Schmitt said. “If the hospital were to close, no one would build a new one. The same can be said for the golf course. No one would build a new course if ours closes down.”

The GCMS school district’s superintendent, Jeremy Darnell, a resident of the Railside Estates subdivision next to the golf course, said the hospital and golf course were the main reasons he chose to come to Gibson City over other school districts.

Roger Cramer, owner of Ropp’s Flower Factory, said he supports the idea of giving Railside money.

“I’ve been here since 1980,” Cramer said. “I think it’s a good idea to save an asset to our community.”

As part of its agreement to consider the two-part funding proposal, finance committee Chairman Scott Davis said the downtown business improvement fund would be opened up to all businesses within city limits, not just those in the downtown area. Davis said that City Attorney Marc Miller would write the proposal as well as the amended changes to the city’s business improvement account and present it at a future council meeting, which Davis said would take a significant amount of time. Council members would then vote on the proposal.

All of the council members agreed to both parts of the proposal. Seven of the eight alderman agreed informally, while Doug Parsons, who was in attendance, also said he agreed with the proposal.

Since not all of Railside Golf Club is located within city limits, the city’s funding can only be used for projects on the property that are within city limits. The clubhouse, the new sixth hole and the parking lot are all located in city limits, while the rest of the course is not.

Bleich said the cart maintenance shed at the edge of the parking lot could be turned into a banquet facility in the future.

Mayor Dan Dickey said the funds would be need to be used for projects already completed, meaning Railside would need to send the city a $10,000 bill.

Bleich stressed the group’s investors are not true financial investors, since they are not seeking a return on investment.

“They all know that they might not see any money right away, and they’re strictly in it because they see the golf course as a vital part of the community that is worth saving,” Bleich said.