Lowering speed limit throughout Paxton proposed

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council discussed lowering the speed limit throughout the city from 30 mph to 25 mph during its monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Alderman Rob Steiger said residents in his ward wanted traffic slowed on Summer Street where it borders the baseball and softball diamonds used by the Paxton Swedes of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League and teams from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

City Clerk Gwen Smith said the fast-moving traffic on Summer Street near where she lives and the absence of sidewalks along that street is “a recipe for disaster.”

City Attorney Marc Miller said he would research how low a speed limit can be pegged in municipalities and what sort of traffic studies need to be undertaken.

Steiger said he actually would like the speed limit to be 25 mph in the entire town, and no aldermen expressed opposition to that idea. Under Steiger’s proposal, speed limits would remain at 20 mph on Market Street through downtown and on Fall Street by the Paxton Park District’s swimming pool.

Public Works Director Mark LeClair said he would research the cost of replacing signs in town. LeClair said he did not think there were that many to replace.

Miller said he would have something prepared for the council to review and possibly vote on at next month’s meeting.

