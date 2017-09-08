PBL grad running for Congress to hold town-hall meeting

DANVILLE — Anthony March, a native of Paxton who is running for the Democratic nomination for the Illinois 15th District of the House of Representatives, will hold his first town-hall meeting this week.

It will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Vermilion County Democratic Party headquarters.

March will be taking questions from voters. After a brief speech by March, area residents will have the opportunity to talk to him and ask him questions.

“I want to be an accessible and responsive representative, and that will start as a candidate,” March said. “I look forward to hearing from the residents of this district, and I will always listen to the questions and concerns.”

The 33-year-old March is opposing 11-term U.S. Rep. John Shimkus next year. March, a graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, lives in Danville and works as a Heritage High School math and science teacher.

Issues important to him, March said, include health care, the environment and parental leave.

Information on March’s campaign can be found at march2018.com or facebook.com/amarch2018.

For more information, people can call March at 217-898-8479 or email him at anthony@march2018.com.