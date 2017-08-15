'Confidential' email that affected Railside vote might be released

GIBSON CITY — In a move that surprised Mayor Dan Dickey and others, Gibson City Council members voted 4-3 Monday night against giving Railside Golf Club investors $5,000 from the city’s marketing fund for future improvements at the local golf course.

Most of the wariness for those voting “no” on the matter appeared to come from an undisclosed email that was recently sent to all aldermen. Council members, including those who voted in favor of the measure, would not reveal any contents of the communication, who sent it, or why it affected their vote.

And neither did the mayor when reached Tuesday morning. Dickey, however, said he was checking with City Attorney Marc Miller to determine whether the email — which he said was intended to be “confidential” — should be kept from the public. If Miller says the email should be released, Dickey said he would oblige.

“If our city attorney tells me it’s not confidential, then I feel it’s my duty to release it, because it did influence votes. It did, obviously, change the outcome, I think,” Dickey said.

Alderman Nelda Jordan began the discussion by saying, “In light of everything said in this room and what we received over the weekend, I’m not comfortable with this.”

Aldermen Dennis Pardick, Randy Wyant and Brandon Roderick also cast “no” votes, with Pardick and Wyant indicating the unspecified communication had changed their minds. Aldermen Scott Davis, Laura Miller and Susie Tongate voted in favor. Alderman Doug Parsons was absent.

Pardick wanted to hold another meeting quickly in the future to discuss the secret communication, but Dickey explained there was no rush to do that since according to city ordinance, a defeated agenda item cannot be placed on a meeting’s agenda again until six months have passed.

Dickey said he was surprised by the vote Monday night, noting that during a joint meeting of the finance and economic development committees held Aug. 7 and in other personal discussions since that time, the majority of council members indicated they were in favor of giving the assistance to Railside.

“I’m upset, and I am very disappointed with the three council members who flip-flopped,” Dickey said.

A fact that may or may not be related to the issue is that former Railside owners Doug and Tracy Brucker of Sibley were present for the entire meeting Monday night, but neither spoke at any time.



Other business

Also Monday night:

➜ The council accepted the low bid of $277,600 from Neumann Co. Contractors of Merillan, Wis., to paint the interior and exteriors of both of the city’s water tanks. The city will be reimbursed $14,200 by Alamo Group, which requested its logo be painted on the 100,000-gallon tank near its property. For longevity of the coating, urethane paint will again be used.

➜ The council approved a downtown facade grant payment of $1,838 to Jerry and Mary Holsten for improvements made to the awnings and other building materials at 134 N. Sangamon Ave. The payment represents half of the project’s cost of $3,675. Alderman Pardick voted against the payment, saying he was in favor of the idea but that the building owners did not follow procedure and seek project approval before beginning the project.

➜ The council amended the Downtown Facade Grant Program to allow any business within the city limits to participate, not just downtown businesses. The ordinance was also modified to say that no business may receive funding more than once in three years.

➜ The council approved spending up to $70,000 for oil, gravel and labor to fix city streets, starting near Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School on Aug. 15. The contractor chosen was the lone bidder, AMZ Road Repair of Anchor, which had done the work for the city previously.

➜ The council approved a change order in the amount of $4,362 for additional excavation related to finding and relocating gas lines in Phase 3B of the combined sewer overflow project.

➜ The council selected the second of three logos designed by Administrative Assistant Taylor Braasch, who is also updating the city’s website as part of her duties. The logo is a silhouette style of town icons.

➜ The council authorized the mayor to sign an audit engagement letter with the Kemper CPA firm of Champaign. The audit is scheduled to begin Sept. 11 for a cost not to exceed $9,100.

➜ The council approved a new contract with engineering firm Donahue & Associates of Champaign that reinstates the higher professional liability amount contained in previous contracts, up to $3 million.

➜ Junior Alderman Jessalyn Davis told the council she appreciated the opportunity to serve as junior alderman and that she learned a lot from the experience. Davis, a 2017 graduate of GCMS High School, will depart this week to attend Harding Univeristy in Arkansas.

➜ Volunteer fishing pond committee chairman Gary Lutterbie said shoreline erosion has been fixed at the pond, the parking lot has been completed, initial prairie plantings are exceeding expectations and volunteers hope to install a handicap-accessible fishing dock by the end of this month. Lutterbie received permission for Janet Townsend to install a rain barrel at the pond to demonstrate energy-efficient plant watering. The barrel’s cost will paid by the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners, using some of the proceeds from a garden tour held in June.