2nd installment of property tax bills due soon in Iroquois

WATSEKA — The deadline for Iroquois County landowners to pay their second installment of 2016 property taxes without penalty is Monday, Aug. 21, the Iroquois County Treasurer’s Office announced.

The treasurer’s office in Watseka is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to accept payments and assist taxpayers with any questions they may have. The office will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Taxes are also payable at all Iroquois County banks. Payments can also be mailed as long as the postmark reads Aug. 21. No personal checks will be accepted after Sept. 22, and the last day that credit card payments will be accepted is Oct. 23.

If the second installment remains unpaid by the Aug. 21 deadline, 1 1/2 percent interest will be charged per month it remains unpaid. The interest rate on the first installment will be 4 1/2 percent if the first installment remains unpaid after Aug. 21.

Payments must be received by Sept. 29 to avoid publication. Judgment will be held on Oct. 27. The tax sale will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Administrative Center in Watseka.

The last day to register as a tax buyer will be Oct. 13.