Court upholds dismissal of Paxton B&B's appeal

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois appeals court is standing by its decision to dismiss a Paxton bed-and-breakfast’s appeal of $80,000 in penalties imposed by the state’s Human Rights Commission in connection with the discrimination of a same-sex couple.

The Fourth District of the Illinois Appellate Court entered an order Wednesday denying a motion filed by Chicago attorney Jason Craddock that had asked the court to reverse the dismissal of the appeal.

Craddock filed the appeal on behalf of Jim Walder, co-owner of the TimberCreek Bed-and-Breakfast west of Paxton, who is facing penalties that include paying $30,000 to Todd and Mark Wathen for their emotional distress and paying the Wathens’ attorneys $50,000 in fees.

The penalties were imposed last year by a three-member panel of the Human Rights Commission, as recommended by an administrative law judge appointed by the commission. The judge and panel both found that Walder violated the civil rights of the Wathens, who live in Tuscola, by refusing to host their civil-union ceremony at his B&B in 2011, and then sending them a series of emails citing Biblical verses and denouncing homosexuality as “wrong and unnatural.”

On May 30, the appellate court entered an order dismissing Craddock’s appeal, which had been filed last December. Craddock later filed a motion asking the court to vacate the dismissal.

Craddock argued that the motion for dismissal — which was filed by the Wathens’ attorneys — was mailed to him at an incorrect address — one he has not used in four years. As a result, Craddock said, he did not receive the motion until May 22, delaying his response to that motion until May 27. The court subsequently granted the Wathens’ motion without receiving or considering Craddock’s response, he said.

Craddock asked the appellate court to vacate its dismissal of the appeal, reinstate the case and reconsider a previously filed “motion for extension” of time to file a brief in the case.

The Wathens’ attorneys, however, noted that the case’s dismissal was based on “a series of failures to comply with deadlines and rules violations.” They argued the case should be dismissed as a result.

Craddock said Wednesday he would continue to contest the decision.

“I believe there are factual and legal errors in the court’s order, and we continue appealing to the furthest extent,” Craddock said in an email to the Ford County Record. “I am confident that ultimately the issues will be addressed on their merits.”

Besides fines, the Human Rights Commission’s sanctions against the B&B include the B&B ceasing and desisting from violating the Human Rights Act and the B&B offering the Wathens access to the facility, within one year, for an event celebrating their civil union.

During a November 2015 public hearing held by the commission to consider damages to be awarded to the Wathens, Walder said he did not intend to come across as “hateful, bigoted or homophobic” by denying them the opportunity to hold their civil-union ceremony there.

A Christian, Walder said he simply did not want to compromise his religious views.

“We do not hate gays,” Walder said last year. “We are not homophobic or bigoted. We do not prohibit homosexuals from visiting TimberCreek. Some have. We are respectful and kind to all of our guests. We draw the line, however, at hosting gay marriages.”