Ford County Board discusses way to save costs on energy, water

PAXTON — The Ford County Board learned Monday night about a way to save $560,000 in energy and water costs over 20 years.

Orry Cummings, an account executive for Smartwatt, explained that state law in Illinois and other states permits what are called “energy performance contracts” (EPCs) beween public entities and private companies.

It means that energy-improvement projects can be undertaken and that the savings achieved by such projects are guaranteed to amortize the cost of the project over the term of the agreement. EPC agreements are typically 10 years in length and are adaptable to site-specific needs, Cummings said.

Cummings said he spent half a day at the courthouse, jail, public health department and highway department, and he and an engineer did a preliminary feasibility assessment. Cummings designated areas for energy improvement in lighting, building “envelopes,” water conservation, fan coil controls and upgrades to the jail chiller, boilers and unit heaters.

Cummings said the money for an EPC agreement would come from money already budgeted for energy and water costs. There is no need to ask voters for funds, he said. Third-party money would be accessed through a municipal lease/purchase agreement. Annual reports would be issued for the life of the contract, he said, and the company must reimburse the county if the savings are not realized.

If the county board is interested in pursuing a contract, its next step is to solicit bids from Smartwatt and other companies like it for what Cummings called an “investment grade audit.” The cost of the audit would be rolled into any agreement with the selected company.

Cummings said EPC agreements are much more prevalent in larger-population areas in the Chicago suburbs and especially in school districts. Cummings himself has been seeking business in smaller counties.

Board members did not discuss Cummings’ presentation.



Dispute with wind farm

Also Monday, the board decided that Chairman Randy Berger of Gibson City will send a certified letter to officials of EDF Renewable Energy, the owner of the Kelly Creek Wind Farm in Rogers Township, and ask a representative to appear at next month’s board meeting.

For 10 months, residents of Kempton have been tussling with the company over wind-turbine interference with their television reception.

The board wants some answers.

Residents have spoken to the board for the past four months about their frustration with the company over an issue that EDF’s permit states should have been resolved in 60 days. Chris Morris told the board Monday night that he has turned his problem over to his private attorney and is just about ready to sign a long-term agreement with them.

Morris said that after all this time, the company has hired a private testing company from Wisconsin to analyze interference issues.

“That should have been done at the beginning,” Morris said.

Morris said he is displeased with the company for refusing to cover any costs residents have incurred over the past 10 months, noting that Rogers Township itself has spent $3000 in attorney fees.

“They’re treating us like hicks in the sticks,” Morris said.

Prior to the wind farm’s construction, residents could pull in 50 or more TV channels through their antennas, they said. Today, they receive none. Cable is not offered there, and the other alternative would be satellite.

Meanwhile, Dallas Glazik, a resource conservationist for the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District, told the board he is available to help with any environmental concerns with siting additional turbines for wind farms.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Circuit Clerk Kim Evans said staff in her office is being trained on the state-mandated e-filing system. Attorneys are also being trained this week, too, although Evans noted that some are reluctant to embrace the new system.

➜ Chief Probation Officer Ellen Maxey said her office is partnering with Handles of Hope of Gibson City to provide hygiene kits for clients. The kits are especially helpful when someone moves into drug rehab straight from jail and for some of the juvenile clients for their start of the new school year.

➜ Public Health Administrator Lana Sample said her department will act on the Illinois Liquor Commission’s suggestion that public health departments take on liquor establishment inspections in addition to restaurant inspections. Sample said the department will be paid for the inspections.

➜ The board approved the appointment/re-appointment of Marcia Peznowski, Kate Austman, Randy Berger, Kevin Brucker, Laurelyn Cropek, Mike Short and Mark Spangler to the public health board.

➜ The board appointed 13 drainage commissioners.