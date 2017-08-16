Ludlow saves on costs by using manlift

LUDLOW — Village officials made use of a manlift that was already in town for another project to take care of some tree work in the community.

Mayor Steve Thomas said five trees were cut down using the manlift. The equipment had been brought to town to paint the United Methodist Church. To save a rental and delivery fee, village officials worked a deal.

“We paid the pickup fee for the contractor ($100) and filled it up with gas,” Thomas said.

By doing that, it saved the village a larger bill to hire a tree service to do the work or to rent the manlift outright.

Two of the trees that were cut down had been heavily damaged by a July windstorm, and the rest were dead or damaged by lightning or emerald ash borer infestation.



Other business

In other business on a light evening of activity, the board:

➜ Learned that 42-inch stainless steel shelving and moisture-resistant ceiling tile were all that were needed to open the community center for senior citizen meals, as required by the Champaign County Public Health Department. Thomas said the shelving has since been purchased, and purchase of the ceiling tile was being looked into on Thursday. He said the tile is not stocked at area hardware stores.

➜ Lauded Mike Palumbo for the landscaping work that he did on the community center.

➜ Thanked residents John and Marie Curtis for cleaning up tree debris. Thomas said the Curtises used village equipment to do the work.

➜ Learned that “five or six” village streets would be oiled-and-chipped this week. Thomas said some smaller areas of streets will also be patched.

➜ Heard from Thomas Paul, who gave an update on rebuilding his house that was destroyed by fire recently. Thomas said the debris from the burned house has already been removed from the site, calling the cleanup “about as quick as (anywhere) I’ve ever seen.”

➜ Was reminded that next month’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 due to the normal meeting date of the first Monday of the month falling on Labor Day.