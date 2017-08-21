Homefield Energy sends opt-out letters to Paxton residents, small businesses

PAXTON — Homefield Energy Co. of Collinsville, the current supplier of electricity for the city of Paxton’s municipal electric aggregation program, has begun notifying residents and small businesses by letter that a new supply agreement will begin with electric meter readings in October.

Homefield Energy recently sent “opt-out letters” to notify customers of the new supply agreement starting in October. Homefield Energy had the lowest price in competitive bidding by three electric-generating companies to win the right to continue to supply the Paxton program.

Although there will be no change in supplier, the law requires any winning supplier to notify customers before a new supply agreement takes effect.

The letter said the new rate for electricity will be fixed at 6.285 cents per kilowatthour for the 24 months beginning in October. The rate for the past 24 months has been fixed at 5.826 cents. There were no changes in the terms and conditions of the agreement.

The letter also lets residents know that they are not obligated to participate in the city’s program. Individuals who received a letter who wish not to participate may opt out at any time without fee or penalty by calling Homefield Energy at 866-694-1262.

Paxton began offering its alternative electric supply program after city voters passed a referendum in November 2012 to authorize the city’s municipal electric aggregation program.

Paxton’s electric supply initiative is one of a number of alternatives from which local residents and small businesses may choose their electricity. A small business is defined as a commercial enterprise that uses 15,000 kilowatthours or less annually.

Other alternatives include Ameren Illinois, which obtains supply for its consumers through the Illinois Power Agency, and other alternative retail electric suppliers.