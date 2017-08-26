City clerk resigns as bookkeeping probe continues

GILMAN — Gilman’s city clerk has resigned as auditors continue a probe into the city’s bookkeeping practices.

Mayor Rick Theesfeld said the city received notification Wednesday that Michelle Fancher, who had served as city clerk for an estimated 15 years, had resigned, effective immediately.

Fancher did not provide any reason, Theesfeld said.

A special meeting has been called for Aug. 30 to possibly appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Fancher’s current four-year term, which runs through 2021, Theesfeld said.

As city clerk, Fancher had been responsible for handling the city’s bookkeeping, Theesfeld said.

Her resignation occurred as the city’s auditing firm, Fox Group out of Watseka, initiated an “expanded” audit of the city’s finances, Theesfeld said. The auditors had just started their annual audit when “they found some issues they brought to our attention,” prompting the auditors to take a closer look, Theesfeld said.

At this point, Theesfeld said, “there’s nothing yet to be determined” as far as whether any money is unaccounted for.

“We don’t really know,” Theesfeld said. “They’re just going to look to be careful.”

Theesfeld said he expects it to be “two or three weeks” until the audit is finished.