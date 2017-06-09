LODA — The Loda Sanitary District board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Loda firehouse.

On the agenda is the adoption of three ordinances.

Two of the ordinances are related to proposed intergovernmental agreements between the district and the two communities that make up the district — the village of Loda and unincorporated community of Bayles Lake.

The other ordinance is related to the filing of a petition to dissolve the district in Iroquois County Circuit Court.

The intergovernmental agreements, if approved by all parties, would ensure that the district’s remaining funds are split equitably between the two communities prior to dissolution.

The proposed division of the funds — with 78 percent of the expenses allotted for Bayles Lake and 22 percent for Loda — is based on the amount of property taxes each community has historically paid to support the district.