No races taking shape yet for March election in Ford County

PAXTON — As of Wednesday morning, no contested races had taken shape for any positions up for election in Ford County in next March’s primary election.

Only three people had picked up nominating petitions from the Ford County Clerk’s Office as of Wednesday, the second day prospective candidates could do so.

And all were incumbents: County Clerk Amy Frederick, Sheriff Mark Doran and Treasurer Penny Stevens.

Offices to be filled in the March 20, 2018, primary election are those of county clerk, treasurer and sheriff, as well as two county board seats in each district. Precinct committeemen will also be up for election.

Candidates of established political parties could begin circulating nominating petitions for election on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The first day for candidates to file their nomination papers in the county clerk’s office is Monday, Nov. 27. The last day to file the necessary papers in the county clerk’s office is Monday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.

Petitions for the offices are available in the county clerk’s office at the courthouse in Paxton.

For more information, call 217-379-9400.