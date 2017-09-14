$300,000 tax levy proposed for Ford County facility maintenance

PAXTON — Ford County officials plan to levy $300,000 in property taxes this year for the maintenance of the county’s courthouse, sheriff’s office/jail and health department office.

The amount of the facility maintenance levy, to be reflected on real estate tax bills next summer, is up from last year’s amount of $288,400. Just two years ago, the levy totaled $452,744 — up from the $175,000 levied each of the previous five years.

The Ford County Public Building Commission, a government entity tasked with maintaining the county’s facilities, voted 4-0 during a meeting last Friday to approve the $300,000 levy.

As allowed by state law, the county levies taxes each year to pay for its lease agreement with the commission. The commission, which owns all three county facilities, leases them to the county for a fee equal to the amount it costs each year to operate and maintain them.

The commission based its $300,000 levy off of a list of projected maintenance-related expenses for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1. The projected expenses were calculated based on how much has been spent on facility maintenance in the first nine months of this fiscal year and how much more is anticipated to be spent in the remaining three months.

Sheriff Mark Doran, who oversees the county’s facility maintenance, had originally asked for a levy totaling $322,000 — an increase of $33,600 from last year’s amount.

But commissioners later agreed to lower the levy to just $300,000 after questions were raised about the need for some of the funds.

Commissioners Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton and Mike Bleich of Gibson City — along with the commission’s treasurer, Nancy Krumwiede of rural Paxton — questioned a few particular items.

Specifically, they questioned why $50,000 would be needed to be levied for “miscellaneous building maintenance” — the same amount as was levied last year for that line item — when less than $18,000 had been spent so far this fiscal year on that line item.

“There’s a big difference between $17,000 and $50,000,” Krumwiede pointed out.

Krumwiede suggested lowering the amount to $35,000 to better reflect what would actually be spent next fiscal year, and the four commissioners present agreed with her proposal.

The commission also agreed to lower the proposed amount to be levied for the electricity bill for the courthouse. The $20,000 levy proposed by Doran was reduced to just $13,000, the same amount levied a year earlier. It was noted that in the first nine months of this fiscal year, only $10,478 had been spent on that line item.

All other line items in the proposed levy were left unchanged.

The levy includes $294,000 in taxes to be collected for the maintenance of the courthouse and jail — up from $285,900 a year earlier — including the following line items: miscellaneous building/grounds expenses ($10,000, up from $8,000 a year earlier); telephone costs for the jail and courthouse ($37,000, same as last year); electricity bill for the jail ($37,000, up from $35,000); natural gas bill for the jail ($5,000, up from $3,400); natural gas bill for the courthouse ($5,000, down from $6,000); water service for the jail ($6,000, up from $5,000); water service for the courthouse ($1,000, same as last year); miscellaneous building operating supplies ($13,000, up from $12,000); maintenance staff salaries ($84,000, up from $70,000); and service contracts ($48,000, up from $42,500).

The levy also includes $6,000 for miscellaneous building maintenance supplies for the health department office in Paxton, up from $2,500 a year earlier.

The maintenance levy is just part of the total amount to be levied by the county on behalf of the commission. The county also levies bond money each year on the commission’s behalf.

The county’s tax levy will be up for approval by the county board in November. Also up for approval in November will be the county’s budget for next fiscal year.

At the start of last week’s discussion about the maintenance levy, McQuinn said he was concerned that all expenses to be covered by the levy would qualify as maintenance-related under the state’s Public Building Commission Act.

“I guess my concern is just that I kind of need to have more of a breakdown of what is in some of these items,” McQuinn said. “Such as service contracts — what are they? Like building expenses — what is in that?”

“Are you asking for every single bill?” County Clerk Amy Frederick asked.

“Kind of, yeah,” McQuinn responded, “because it’s hard to justify what they are if we don’t know what they are. ... I gotta be able to say that the amount of money that we’re going to levy is to maintain this facility (and not for anything else). To just blanketly say, ‘Building expense: $50,000,’ can I look at another taxpayer and say, ‘Oh, yeah, there’s nothing in there that shouldn’t be?’”

“Well, that’s where you have to trust your elected officials,” the sheriff responded. “It’s my job to provide a budget for you to go off of. If I’m going to sit here and go through every line item with you to justify it, then you’re going to start cutting $100 here, $1,000 there, and things like that.”

“Mark, that’s our job,” McQuinn said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do.”

“If you want a breakdown of every single item, I don’t have time for that,” Doran said. “Everybody else makes a budget, and do they have to go line by line through everything?

“I’m doing my best figuring (for the budget) from a person who works it, lives it, breathes it, every day. Where does it come in that you have to trust that I know what I’m doing?”

“My way of looking at it, and maybe I’m closed minded, is we have certain rules that we have to abide by,” McQuinn told Doran. “If it is to maintain this structure (the courthouse), then it is an acceptable amount. I think I questioned this last year, and I gotta question it again this year: The telephone bill, for $37,000, I don’t think that has anything to do with the building. True, we have to furnish the phones, the wires coming in, the debt service charge. But the actual phone bill? That really doesn’t have anything to do with the building, with having the building here, so if you were a renter you could come in and use it.”

“All this stuff should have been decided before we ever got to this meeting,” Doran responded.

In order to have a more accurate breakdown of each expense to be covered by the levy in future years, the commission made plans to meet after the end of each fiscal year to review all of the expenses covered by the levy in that particular fiscal year. The commission will then use that information when forming the following year’s maintenance budget and tax levy.

“As we accumulate information for several years, we can do a better job,” Commission Chairman Ron Shapland of rural Cullom said.

The levy was approved 4-0, with McQuinn, Bleich, Shapland and Elynor Stagen of Gibson City voting “yes” and commissioner Del Bruens of Paxton absent.

The commission also learned from Doran at the meeting that a new generator was expected to be installed later this month, providing backup power to the jail and courthouse.