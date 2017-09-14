Family continues push for penalties against Buckley bar

BUCKLEY — For a second time in as many months, village board members were asked last week to penalize a downtown Buckley bar for a series of fights that have occurred there in recent months, including one in July that resulted in serious injuries to a 67-year-old man.

During last Tuesday’s board meeting, family members of lifelong Buckley resident Mike Hilligoss, who was brutally beaten outside the Dutchmaster Bar on July 9, said they were not asking for the bar to be permanently shut down, just that the bar be punished in some way, perhaps by suspending its liquor license for a couple of weekends.

Hilligoss’ daughter, Kasey Kanosky, claimed during last month’s board meeting that the “gross negligence of one establishment” had tarnished the community’s reputation.

Following that meeting, Village Board President Sheree Stachura had the village’s attorney review the town’s liquor license ordinance. Stachura said last week that the ordinance allows the village to revoke a bar’s liquor license or amend a bar’s hours of operation, among other potential penalties.

While reviewing the liquor license ordinance, it was also discovered that the ordinance says bars are prohibited from being open on Sundays or holidays. The Dutchmaster Bar, however, has been. It was on Christmas last year — a Sunday — when Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons, suffocated while being subdued by two men during a fight outside the bar.

Board members wondered if, at one point in time, the owner of the Dutchmaster Bar had been given permission by village officials to be open on Sundays. The board agreed to look into that question.

Trustee Ernie Hoopingarner said he thinks something needs to be done to penalize the bar.

“I don’t want to see any businesses close down, but you have to take responsibility,” Hoopingarner said. “We can’t let this continue. People don’t want to live in a town where there is this kind of problem. The bar owner needs to take more responsibility on how they are served in there.”

Trustee Peggy Shockley said any penalty enforced against the bar would require a vote by the board.

Meanwhile, resident Jerry Harwegar said that when he has been in the Dutchmaster Bar, if a fight starts, the owner tells the people involved to take it outside. Harwegar said that “a lot of slanderous things about the bar have been said,” and he said the bar is “not bad.”

Hilligoss told the Ford County Record that he was attacked as he left the bar at 114 S. Railroad Ave., leaving him with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain. He was hospitalized for two days after the incident.

A 24-year-old rural Buckley man — Shayne A. Weber — was charged in Iroquois County Circuit Court with two felony counts of aggravated battery in connection with the alleged beating. During an Aug. 28 hearing, Weber pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial, and a status hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in Judge James Kinzer’s courtroom.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Michael Cardenos said the sidewalk in front of his residence is bowed badly and could be a hazard to children or even the elderly. The board informed him that sidewalk repair or replacement is the resident’s responsibility. The board said Cardenos would have to furnish the labor to tear out the old sidewalk and form up the new sidewalk, while the village would pay for the concrete.

➜ Ron Lenington was present with Ray Dettmering, who owns a house at 101 S. First St. Dettmering, who is being taken to court by the village over his property, told the board: “Tell me what you want, and I will do it.” Lenington asked board members if they would consider holding off on court action until the problem can be addressed. Lenington said he did some research and learned that the septic system was installed on the property by Murle Roy and there was no outlet then. Lenington said he talked with Jim Balk, who said there is a tile that runs down First Street but is not open all the way and needs to be opened. Also, the water line would need to be moved, as it is too close to the septic system, Lenington said. Lenington said he has tried for years to get it fixed and everybody walks away because there is no outlet. Lenington asked the board to consider doing something to open the outlet.

➜ Board members voted unanimously to allow Donnie Miller, the village’s maintenance employee, to spent $672 on the purchase of four new tires for the skidsteer.

➜ The village’s auditor, Stan Feller, said the audit went very well and everything looks good.

➜ Lenington asked board members if they would consider just sealing Walnut street and tarring-and-chipping it the next time road repairs are completed. Lenington said Walnut Street is already too high.

➜ Lenington asked if the board would be replacing the trees that are being cut down on village right-of-way. Trustee Keith Hartke said, “No, we are not going to replace the trees between the sidewalk and the road.” Lenington asked Hartke, “Is this a board decision or yours?” Stachura said, “I don’t think we’ve talked about that yet.” Hartke then explained that years ago, the board decided not to replace trees in those areas because of the presence of utility lines.

➜ Lenington asked board members if they could do something about drainage issues in his back yard. Lenington said the problem is getting worse. Lenington said his property catches excess rain water that flows from Lincoln Street down through the Schuldt property. “My yard becomes the basin,” Lenington said. The board agreed to look into the matter.

➜ The board voted unanimously to raise the Buckley Lake rental fee to $125, up from $100.

➜ Miller said he talked to Ronnie Roy to see if the village could still use the fencing Roy had offered to the village, and Roy said “yes."

➜ Trustees voted to spent up to $200 on a new printer for the Village Hall.