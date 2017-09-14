Gibson City Council approves recycling contract

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members on Monday night approved a new recycling contract with Ridgeview Recycling for one year, beginning Nov. 1.

Karen Kummerow, chairman of the city’s recycling board, said recycling service is provided to Gibson City residents on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Paid passes must be purchased for residents to drop off recyclable materials. In 2016-17, 215 passes were sold and a record 70 tons of materials were recycled.

Kummerow said owner Andy Tull has requested a $50 increase in the monthly cost paid by the city toward his business. Alderman Scott Davis, chairman of the finance committee, said the $650 monthly cost is over budget but that appropriations are available to cover that amount.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Council members approved a contract with Nelson Tank & Engineering to conduct inspections of the city’s water towers. Stauffer said the interior of the Alamo Group water tower needs to be painted, unlike what was originally thought. Stauffer said the tower was last painted in 2001, the same year the larger north tower went online. The contract increases the amount owed by $4,500, due to the added interior inspection. Stauffer said the Alamo tower would not be painted until next year, due to the work on the north tower. Committee members were scheduled to meet Tuesday night at the water plant to discuss paint color schemes for the towers.

➜ An intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Municipal League for workers’ compensation costs was tabled. City Attorney Marc Miller said he would get more information on the agreement.

➜ Alderman Brandon Roderick said the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s maintenance supervisor, Rich Doman, had requested an antenna be placed on top of the north water tower for two-way radio communication with school district employees. Stauffer indicated that he had talked with Doman, and that it would be of no cost to the city. The agreement with Doman was tabled in order for Miller to write a formal intergovernmental agreement for council members to consider.

➜ Stauffer said Mike Bleich is looking at a small, horizontal headstone to be placed at the South Park totem pole in memory of Bob Crossman. Bleich is still looking into pricing, Stauffer said.

➜ Derrick Babbs thanked council members for donating pictures to the Moyer District Library.

➜ The council approved a request from the local Lions Club to hold its Candy Day fundraiser on Sept. 29-30.