Mayor gave police chief warning in August memo

PAXTON — Before Mayor Bill Ingold fired Bob Bane as Paxton’s police chief, the mayor sent him a memo directing him to provide copies of employee evaluations to city officials within a week, or face discipline.

In the Aug. 18 memo — obtained by the Ford County Record through an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request — Ingold said that it was his understanding that Bane had not completed any employee evaluations despite being asked repeatedly to do so by Alderman Bill Wylie over a nearly four-month period.

Bane was fired on Aug. 29, four days after the deadline Ingold had imposed for him to provide copies of the evaluations he was told to complete.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the city council, Ingold read from a prepared statement, saying he made the decision to fire Bane, who had been the city’s police chief since May 2006, “based on both personal information and the input of others.”

“I do not intend to publicly address the reasons behind my decision, as I never discuss personnel decisions in public,” Ingold said. “I will say that it was clear a change in leadership was needed.”

The city never gave Bane a written notice of termination, and that was confirmed in the city’s response to the Ford County Record’s FOIA request.

“There is no written notice of termination of Police Chief Robert Bane’s employment, so that document does not exist,” the city said in its response.

The memo, however, shows there was tension between the mayor and chief in the days leading up to his firing.

The memo reads:

“It has come to my attention that despite numerous requests, you have failed to provide employee evaluations of your employees to Alderman William Wylie. My understanding is that you met with Alderman Wylie in April. At that time, he asked you to go back to doing employee evaluations, as you had some years previously, and you agreed. Alderman Wylie set the date for completion of the evaluations at July 1, giving you more than two months to complete this task.

“Again, as I understand it, July 1 came and went, and you had not completed any of the employee evaluations, nor had you provided Alderman Wylie with any information about when you might be able to complete the evaluations. During early July, Alderman Wylie asked for an appointment to meet with you to discuss this situation, but none could be scheduled until July 24 because of your workload. On that date, you met with Alderman Wylie and advised that you would have the evaluations done by July 31. July 31 came and went without the evaluations, and on August 3 you advised Alderman Wylie that you had been too busy to complete the employee evaluations.

“If any of the above is incorrect, please explain that to me immediately.

“Absent a prompt and immediate explanation from you, I will assume that all of the above is accurate. Assuming that is (the) case, your behavior and attitude toward Alderman Wylie was very unprofessional. Again, absent some reasonable explanation from you, this memo will be placed in your permanent personnel file.

“Since you have either ignored or avoided completing the evaluations having been given well over three months to complete that task, I am hereby directing you to provide copies of those evaluations to both Alderman Mike Wilson and me no later than Friday, August 25. Your failure to complete that task within that time frame, without a reasonable explanation for your failure, will be considered just cause for reasonable discipline. Should you have any questions or comments regarding any of the above, please contact me personally and immediately.”

Bane declined to comment on the memo when reached by the Ford County Record on Thursday afternoon.