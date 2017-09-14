Rankin police officer resigns before he even starts job

RANKIN — The village board was notified Thursday of the resignation of the town’s newly hired part-time police officer, Marvin Dobkins.

Dobkins’ resignation was due to a timing issue and passing up other opportunities, he said.

Dobkins, of Hoopeston, was expected to be able to start working in Rankin sometime in August, after his squad car was properly outfitted.

Village Board President Aaron Warren informed the board in early August that the village had received a check from its insurance provider for a claim the town submitted for the police department’s portable radios and computer that were stolen in a burglary at Village Hall last October. Warren said the funds would be used to buy one new radio for the squad car.

Warren said the village had just received the radio for the car and had not yet installed it when Dobkins informed him of his resignation.

Rankin has been without a police officer of its own since August 2015, when Stewart Stafford left for a full-time job with Paxton police.



Other business

Also at Thursday’s meeting:

➜ Board members agreed to buy a smaller, less-expensive generator for the town’s use instead of a bigger one that would have cost around $10,000. The smaller one will still meet the village’s needs, but it does not have the capacity to run automatically, and it will have to be started manually.

➜ A new system panel for the water department will be installed in about three weeks, the board learned. The system will replace the old “mercury system,” which cannot be reset for winter and summer usage. The new system can be switched with no complications. The plumbing and electrical needs to be in place for it when it arrives.

➜ The board learned that the village is awaiting the receipt of the deeds for properties it obtained at a recent tax sale.

➜ Warren said the village’s ordinance officer is only 12 hours short of the 1,000 hours needed for him to qualify for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund benefits.

➜ Trick-or-treat hours were set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

➜ The board accepted a bid from Bleich Roofing for the repair of the roofs of the pavilion and shop. Bleich Roofing’s bid was the lowest received.

➜ A resident asked the board about building codes. She was told by Warren that there is no building inspector in Rankin, to which she said she spoke to someone who said they were the building inspector. When asked why she was asking if there were building codes, the resident said she was having problems in the home she was renting, which has a roof leaking, sewage and other problems. She said she was also told by people that this same home had a major fire at one time and that it had been condemned. Some board members had heard of the fire but not the condemning of the property. She was told she needed to contact the Vermilion County Public Health Department, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency or even an attorney. The resident said she had tried them all and got no help, not even from attorneys. The resident also said “it’s kind of a big, huge health hazard across the street when at 6:30 in the morning someone is lassoing a third-story window and ripping down a wall. Also the random bonfires on windy days.”

