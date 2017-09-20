Color scheme chosen for Gibson City water tower

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s north water tower will have a new paint scheme once engineering and paint work are completed in the next few months.

During a meeting of the city council’s water and sewer committee on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the city’s water treatment plant, committee members came up with new colors for the tower, which was last painted upon its 2001 completion.

City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the green and white color scheme was the official city colors at the time the tower was built, thus the reason for the current colors. A large storage shed on the north side of the property is also painted green.

The committee agreed the bowl of the tower would need to be a darker color, as mold and grime have accumulated on the lower section of the bowl over the years.

Stauffer said the tower has been pressure-washed three times since it was built, with the third cleaning happening last year. However, mold has since built up and is visible from a close distance.

Alderman Susie Tongate presented a calendar of various towers from around the country, as well as some examples of structures in southern Illinois. After discussing the various examples, the committee decided to paint the lower section of the bowl red, while keeping the white color on both the stem and upper bowl.

Stauffer said that with a dark color scheme, the tower would only need to be cleaned every 10 years, which is much less frequent than the rate it has been cleaned in the past.

Committee members discussed the lettering on the tower’s bowl. After some debate, it was decided that the words “Gibson City” should be painted in red. Some aldermen asked if decals could be printed for the lettering, but Stauffer said it would not work.

“The tower builds up condensation during hot temperatures and tends to sweat,” Stauffer said. “I don’t think a decal would last very long.”

Council members agreed to ask the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Booster Club to look into sponsoring a GCMS Falcons logo that would be painted in black on the northeast side of the tower, which overlooks the high school’s football field one block away. Alderman Scott Davis said he would look into the price of the Falcons logo separately from the rest of the project.

Stauffer said Alamo Group is paying $14,200 for the logo of its Rhino agriculture equipment to be painted on the south water tower once it is painted next year. At a full council meeting the night before, council members approved payment for interior engineering work on the south tower. Stauffer said the south tower was thought to be in better condition than it is, thus the increased inspection work. Davis will look into pricing for the various colors before the Sept. 25 meeting.