Loda to seek $500,000 grant for new water tower

LODA — The village board is moving forward with plans to apply for a $500,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to help fund a new water tower.

Tom and Doug Overmyer of Phoenix Consulting Engineers recommended applying for the grant during the board’s Sept. 13 meeting. They said they would like the paperwork for a required permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to be completed by Thanksgiving and to have all paperwork associated with the grant completed by Dec. 15.

“We would like to get rolling on this pretty quickly,” said Doug Overmyer.

The board voted to authorize President Carol Arseneau and Clerk Regina Ptacek to sign the paperwork as it arrives.

Loda’s water tower was last inspected in 2012 and will need to be re-inspected for an estimated cost of $3,000. Included in the re-inspection will be figuring the cost to repair the existing water tower versus the cost of building a new one.

Doug Overmyer said the village could pay for the re-inspection using money in its water fund.

In addition to applying for the DCEO grant, the village could raise its water rates to help pay for the proposed new water tower. Auditor Stan Feller recommended the village do just that, noting that the existing $15-per-month minimum fee is low. Feller said 42 percent of the town’s residents pay the minimum amount.



Road repairs on tap

The two engineers also discussed the recent oiling and chipping of Loda’s streets. The motor fuel tax portion of the work totaled $72,382.

Work on the road leading to Pine Ridge Cemetery was done using funds from the general fund. It was also done for less than $20,000, about $2,000 less than had been estimated.

“I am very happy that Gray Material was able to complete the job while it was still warm,” Arseneau said.

The board voted to authorize Arseneau to sign Illinois Department of Transportation forms to conclude the paperwork associated with the road work.



Other business

In other board business:

➜ Arseneau said the golf cart ordinance needs to be examined and tightened up.

➜ The board voted to allow a 50 percent discount on a resident’s water bill, which totaled $340. Residents can ask for half off on their water bill only once every five years.

➜ Treasurer Myles Reck requested that a six-month certificate of deposit be allowed to roll over. Reck also requested that when the bills are paid, they be amended to include the auditor fee, which is $3,995.

➜ The pavilion at the village park was dedicated to former trustee Roy Hilgendorf. Arseneau presented a sign that will be placed at the pavilion, showing Hilgendorf’s name and thanking him for his years of service to the village.

➜ Don Hutichison, a local resident and bus driver, requested that a yield sign be changed to a stop sign at the corner of Poplar and Adams streets. After a brief discussion, the board decided the sign would be changed.

➜ The board accepted a bid for $6,975 from Price’s Tree Services of Onarga to remove eight trees in Loda.

➜ Jake Wise was instructed to re-apply for a building permit for a pre-fabricated house that is already on the Robyn Ecker property. Wise, who owns the house, was told that if he re-applied for a permit and he had presented a more recent septic inspection, his building permit would be put to a fresh vote of the village board.

➜ At the request of resident Sandy Coffey, the board agreed to allow her to shut down Elm Street, between Jackson and Virginia streets, to accommodate a block party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

➜ The Coe property has been cleaned up, the board learned. Village Attorney Dale Strough will pursue the collection of cleanup fees from the owner or owners of the property.

➜ Letters will be sent to various property owners, the board learned.