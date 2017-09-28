Ludlow looking to replace village attorney

LUDLOW — Longtime Ludlow village attorney Jack Waaler is stepping down, and the village board might approve hiring a new attorney at its Oct. 2 meeting.

Waaler, who is in his 80s, has said for several years that he wants to retire from the post, and now it appears it’s going to happen.

The village will meet with Marc Miller, partner in the Champaign law firm of Miller & Hendren, at the October meeting.

“(Waaler has) been on us about the transition, so we just thought with (former Mayor Pete Walker) leaving that we would just do it all at one time,” Mayor Steve Thomas said.

Thomas said Waaler recommended Miller for the job. Miller represents several area communities, including Paxton and Gibson City.

“He will come to the October meeting and introduce himself and tell about his experiences,” Thomas said, adding that he expects the board to vote on the hiring at the meeting.



Other business

➜ The board discussed tree and stump removal. Thomas said there were some questions about when the village was going to remove stumps. He said the village wants to remove them all at one time. A tree also needs to come down at the community center. When that is taken down, all of the stumps will be ground out.

➜ The board discussed delinquent water bills, which total about $1,000. Thomas said since the village has cracked down on delinquent accounts — shutting water off for non-payment — the numbers have been pared down. He said of the $1,000 total, about $600 is due by the post office because that bill is paid by the year.

➜ The village was waiting for an inspection of the septic field before the new community center can be opened for use by senior citizens, the board learned. Thomas said he thinks the work “will be done pretty quick.”

➜ The board set trick-or-treat hours for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.