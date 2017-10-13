Marc Miller hired as Ludlow's attorney

LUDLOW — A new village attorney has been hired by the Ludlow Village Board.

The board last week approved the hiring of Marc Miller of the Miller & Hendren law firm, Champaign.

Miller spoke to the board, discussed his credentials and said he charges $175 per hour for municipalities.

Mayor Steve Thomas said Miller will not attend every meeting. He will be present about four times a year or when requested by the board.

Miller, who serves several area communities, including Paxton and Gibson City, succeeds longtime village attorney Jack Waaler, who retired.

The board is expected to discuss at its Nov. 6 meeting a request by Sarah Hill to use the community center for an exercise class.

Hill is interested in becoming certified as an exercise instructor.

Thomas said the classes would feature aerobic-style exercise, so no equipment would be needed. They would be free and open to the public.

The board was unable to vote on the request last week because it wasn’t listed on the agenda.



Community center open for senior meals

The board learned Tom Curtis had installed four inspection ports into the leachfield for the community center septic system.

The public health department had required installation of the ports as mandated by state law.

It still doesn’t mean the community center is ready for senior citizen meal use. Thomas said the health department wants to make another inspection.

The center had been available for community use, but not for the senior citizen meals, which have been held at the United Methodist Church since the old community center burned down two years ago.

Thomas said the septic system, which is the same one used for the former community center, worked fine, but new regulations required installation of the ports.

Street work

The board voted to pay Ludlow Township $5,437 for oiling-and-chipping of 10 blocks in town.

Thomas said when the township contracts a company to oil and chip certain rural roads, the company comes in to do roads designated by the village. The township hauls the rock to the oiler.

The board learned a village water main broke in front of 233 W. Thomas St. on Sept. 30 — a rarity in the summer, Thomas said. The village contracted Murle Roy Construction, Paxton, to repair the water main.

The board also:

➜ Set Halloween trick-or-treat hours for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, and learned United Methodist Church will hold its trunk-or-treat celebration in the community center parking lot. There will be extra police coverage that night.

➜ Heard from Thomas, who said the state plans to mow U.S. 45 one more time this year. He said he will reiterate to state officials the village would like the state to continue to mow as they have been along the mile-and-a-half area that the highway borders the village.

➜ Learned Rick Chenoweth had bought a new walk-in door for the water shed and will install it.