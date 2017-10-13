Paxton aldermen to discuss employee grievance

PAXTON — A special meeting of the Paxton City Council has been called for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.

On the meeting’s agenda arefour items:

— Consideration of authorizing the addition of a signatory of city banking accounts.

— Discussion of a grievance by a city or past city employee.

— Discussion of the employment, performance and/or compensation of one or more city employees.

— And discussion and possible approval of findings related to the employee grievance process.

The meeting is open to the public.