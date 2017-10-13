Paxton aldermen to discuss employee grievance

PAXTON — A special meeting of the Paxton City Council has been called for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.
On the meeting’s agenda arefour items:
— Consideration of authorizing the addition of a signatory of city banking accounts.
— Discussion of a grievance by a city or past city employee.
— Discussion of the employment, performance and/or compensation of one or more city employees.
— And discussion and possible approval of findings related to the employee grievance process.
The meeting is open to the public.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.