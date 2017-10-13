Solution for Christmas tree OK'd by Gibson City Council

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members on Monday night approved a permanent solution to the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas tree.

Under language approved Monday night, the city’s public works department would install a manhole, storm sewer line and a conduit in the middle of Sangamon Avenue between 7th and 8th streets where the tree has been placed since 2010.

City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the approximate $2,000 cost would be paid entirely by the chamber, with boring work done by Terry Wasmer of Roberts.

Before the city’s 2016 downtown revitalization project, lights were connected to an above-ground light pole and the tree was secured with concrete blocks. Last year, an extension cord was placed along the ground with a plastic covering over it. The project would be a permanent solution.

At the suggestion of Wayne Link, Stauffer recommended a storm sewer line be installed in order to keep water out of the hole.

“We have a storm line that runs down on the edge of the concrete where the lights are,” Stauffer said. “To bore, we will break that. We can also run a storm sewer line from the manhole to the storm sewer. That way, you can keep the water out of there.”

Chamber representative Janna Friday said she has received one request for a tree donation, but she said she is still open to suggestions.

“We do have one tree, but we’re still going to be looking at others,” Friday said. “The one that’s been given to us is rather tall.”

Even if the taller tree is used, Stauffer said it would work with the new underground structure.

“If we ended up with a taller tree, they could probably cut four feet of branches off and stick it down in the manhole,” Stauffer said. “If we go ahead and got it open with an open trench, we would put a manhole there forever, pour a 16-by-16 concrete pad so they could hold it down with chains.”

The lighted holiday parade is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Downtown activities start at 4 that afternoon. The chamber hopes to have the tree up by Veterans Day.

With a limited time frame, Stauffer said the project needs to start as soon as possible.

“We need to get it started,” Stauffer said. “The concrete needs to cure.”



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The council postponed a motion to consider a downtown façade grant application from Terry Overman. Overman, who was in attendance, applied for matching funds for work on his 9th Street property. Last month, the council held off on a similar application because it was not itemized. Alderman Dennis Pardick told Overman that he would need to itemize his application before the council would take any action on it. Alderman Susie Tongate asked if the city’s application form had any statement about the itemized list. City administrative assistant Peggy Stalter said that each applicant is given the ordinance, but she did not think that it was read entirely. City Attorney Marc Miller said the application form could be changed in-house to include language about an itemized list.

➜ Council members approved an order to Walker Processing for a storm water clarifier. Stauffer said the public works department is rebuilding a clarifier at the wastewater treatment plant and is removing a head shaft. The total cost is $12,895, not including shipping. The order is being paid from the city’s maintenance fund, which Stauffer said would still have about $20,000 left in it.

➜ A request for a two-foot antenna for bus communication with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools was approved. Stauffer said school district officials would install the antenna on top of the city’s water tower after painting of the tower is completed, and the school district would pay for it entirely.

➜ Miller said the city is in compliance with the new Open Meetings Act, passed by the state Legislature. The law requires meeting agendas to be published no later than 48 hours before the meeting takes place. Miller requested that Mayor Dan Dickey make it official city policy to finalize an agenda at the required time.