‘Eyesore’ property in Loda purchased at tax sale

LODA — A property in Loda that was deemed an “eyesore” by village trustees was purchased through Iroquois County’s delinquent tax sale recently, and its new owner is now cleaning it up, the board learned during its meeting last week.

Eric Lee said he is tearing down a structure on the property and is cleaning it up.

“It is a real mess,” Lee said. “It is a haven for all kinds of small animals — rats, raccoons and possums.”

While Lee’s efforts were lauded by the board, trustees could not give him everything he wanted, at least immediately. Lee, who put a downpayment on the property at the recent tax auction, wanted confirmation that he could put up a pole barn on the property. He wanted such confirmation before making a final payment on the property.

“We are all in favor of that,” Trustee Jon Boone told Lee, “but we can’t vote on it it until you apply for a building permit. But no one on this board is against what you are asking.”

Lee said the pole barn would be 40-by-60-feet and he would make sure that it was far enough away from the street. Lee said he wants to use the pole barn to house a boat, and he said it would not be used for commercial purposes.



Other business

Also at last Wednesday’s meeting:

➜ After a short executive session, the board voted 5-0 to approve the purchase of the Richard Manzke property at 207 E. Washington St. Manzke, a trustee who was not present at the meeting, agreed to sell the property to the village so it can build a larger water tower.

➜ Stan Feller, an accountant from Feller & Kuester CPAs who serves as the village’s auditor, informed the board through the village’s treasurer, Myles Reck, that the State Comptroller Susana Mendoza wants to change the way Illinois’ villages perform audits. According to Feller, the price to do audits would increase by 33 percent if that happens.

➜ Mulberry Farms in Loda requested to change a grass parking area to a gravel parking area. Boone said Mulberry Farms needs to install a culvert for drainage purposes in order to do so. Mulberry Farms will bear all the expenses of the change, and the property that was the village’s will remain village property. Roy Hilgendorf, a former trustee, said this sets a dangerous precedent, but he was informed that other businesses in the past have done the same thing and there was no problem.

➜ Trustee Ronda Breeden said there are at least a dozen street lights out throughout the village. Breeden said she will provide a comprehensive list at the November meeting.

➜ Trick-or-treat hours were approved via a 4-1 vote, with Boone opposed, for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

➜ The board was informed that a letter was sent to Don Hutchison, the president of the Loda zoning board, in regards to the newly created zoning board having another meeting.

➜ Trustee Cathy Tittle said the removal of eight trees — which was approved at September’s meeting and will be completed by Price’s Tree Service of Onarga — was expected to start last week. Price’s Tree Service was awarded the project after submitting a $6,975 bid.

➜ Boone said the Canadian National Railroad will fix the road and railroad crossing by Loda Village Hall.

➜ The proposed tax levy ordinance was distributed to the board. The board was asked to examine it over the next month. The village’s attorney, Dale Strough of Watseka, said the property taxes to be collected will remain unchanged.

➜ A member the public asked about the Robyn Ecker property and the possibility of changing its zoning from business to residential.

➜ Paula Russow, Loda’s representative on the Loda Sanitary District board, asked about the village board’s position on the plan to dissolve the district. Rossow was told that the board’s position had not changed — that trustees do want to dissolve the district.

➜ Rossow said some meter pits need to be closed. J.R. Ptacek — an employee of ERH Enterprises, the Westville-based company that maintains Loda’s water system — said he had already closed some of the pits.

➜ Hilgendorf said the roof of the pavilion at the village park,

which will soon bear his name, is starting to rust and needs repainted.

➜ Resident Richard Coffey thanked the board for allowing a block party to be held Sept. 30. The party was a success, he said.