Speed limits, smoking ban debated by Paxton aldermen

PAXTON — Paxton City Council members discussed at length both a proposal to lower speed limits in town and a proposal to ban smoking in city-owned parks and recreational areas during their meeting last Tuesday night.

Alderman Rob Steiger said the city recently recorded speeds around the city and found that a majority of drivers were going no more than 5 mph above the current 30-mph speed limit.

“The majority of traffic was under 35 (mph),” Steiger said. “There was a lot of traffic (around 40 percent) around 25 mph.”

Though the study showed most drivers obeyed the speed limit, Steiger said there might be flaws in the data.

“I should point out that the numbers from the study are skewed,” Steiger said. “It’s nice that we got this recorded, but once drivers knew their speed was being recorded, they followed the signs.

“Some people just didn’t give a rat’s tail and kept on speeding,” he added.

The focal point of the discussion was whether to lower posted speed limits from 30 mph to 25 mph — something Steiger said would not reduce travel times by a great amount.

“From Stockholm Road (at Paxton’s east edge) to the high school, it’s only a minute and 30 seconds longer at 30 mph than 25 mph — that’s with no traffic around,” Steiger said. “When there is lots of traffic, it wouldn’t make that much difference. All those folks who say ‘it’s going to take me forever to get wherever I need to go to in town’, I’ll refer to an old Boy Scout saying: ‘Is that kid worth the minute you saved?’”

Most of the aldermen agreed that lowering speeds around park facilities would be a wise idea. Alderman Eric Evans said lowering speed limits in and around parks would be more effective than lowering the speed limit entirely around town.

“I think 20 miles per hour around the parks is a good idea, but I think that lowering it around town won’t solve a thing,” Evans said. “Most people won’t pay any attention to the signs if they are lowered.”

Steiger said that while lowering the speed limit might not make a difference city-wide, it could improve matters at the parks.

“It’s one thing for people not to notice if we lowered the speed limit, but it’s another thing to stand in the middle of the park and watch someone fly by at 30 mph,” Steiger said. “It’s just so fast.”

Steiger said the city’s traffic study would help move the idea along without any roadblocks.

“We have the ability to lower the speed limit without having any engineering studies done,” Steiger noted.

Mayor Bill Ingold pointed out that Pells Park could not have reduced speed limits on its northern edge where it borders Pells Street, since that portion of Pells Street is a state highway (Illinois 9).



Smoking ban moving forward

Also last week, council members discussed a proposal to limit smoking in city parks.

While the statewide Smoke-Free Illinois Act (2008) outlaws smoking within 15 feet of public buildings, it does not address smoking in public parks. The city has received complaints of people smoking in the city’s parks during sporting events and gatherings.

The proposed ordinance, which will be voted on next month when it is finalized and written by City Attorney Marc Miller, would either ban smoking within a certain distance of public events or from parks entirely.

Evans said he was in favor of a ban within 15 to 20 feet of a public event, but not from an entire park.

“I’ve had people come to me and ask why we can’t just ban it 15-20 feet from playground equipment and the pavilion instead of the entire park area,” Evans said.

Steiger also agreed with the shortened distance.

“Fifteen to 20 feet away is a good distance — much better than getting someone to leave the park entirely,” Steiger said. “(Banning smoking in the entire park) would be hard to enforce. I can just see all the police would get from it.”

Steiger addressed the issue of discarded cigarette butts being thrown on the ground, saying that some people would still discard them even if smoking were banned from an entire park.

“If we ban them from the park, then they’ll all end up on the edge of the park,” Steiger said.

Miller told the council that the maximum fine per violation could be $750, though he recommended either a $100 or $200 fine per violation. Miller also said a provision he could add into the proposed ordinance would classify repeat violators as trespassers, meaning they could be expelled from park properties.



Trick-or-treat hours set

Also last week, council members approved trick-or-treating hours of 5-8 p.m. on Halloween night (Tuesday, Oct. 31).

After an alderman asked why trick-or-treating hours were needing to be set by the council each year, rather than setting them for multiple years, the council approved the Halloween hours for the same time for 2017 and all Halloween nights in the years ahead.

Miller said it would only be necessary to include the multi-year clause in the meeting minutes, and therefore separate resolutions are not necessary.



Christmas Parade actions

Three separate items were approved for this year’s Christmas Parade, sponsored by the nonprofit group PRIDE in Paxton.

The council approved street closures on Nov. 24 to accommodate the tree-lighting ceremony. All downtown streets will also be closed the following day for the afternoon parade. No-parking signs will also be erected along the parade route.

Ingold expressed concern about children getting too close to parade vehicles. Ingold said it was particularly dangerous during the recent Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School homecoming parade, where he said kids ran to within inches of tires to retrieve candy.

Ed Hanson, director of the Paxton Emergency Management Agency, offered a bagged candy solution to combat the issue.

“The solution I would do is to have the parade participants bag the candy into individual bags, and have walkers hand the bags out to the kids,” Hanson said. “Everyone would get a bag, no one would be left out, and there isn’t going to be kids retrieving candy close to the tires.”

Other than that, Hanson said there was not much the city could do to stop it.

“The parents aren’t policing their kids effectively,” Hanson said.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Curt Liles of Kemper CPA Group presented the city’s 2017 financial audit, noting that the city is in good shape. One small issue was the city’s policy on discarding lost checks and returning them to the city’s coffers. Miller said the city did not have an option and that the only proper way to handle it is to turn over materials to the state treasurer’s office after a period of five years.

➜ An ordinance amending Chapter 34 of the city’s code of ordinances was approved. The measure changes the name of the Paxton Emergency Response Service (ERS) to the Paxton Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Hanson said the goal is to put the EMA in line with other state and federal agencies, allowing the city greater access to recovery options if a natural disaster were to occur.

➜ Council members approved the salary of the city’s new comptroller/treasurer, who would replace Julie Burgess upon her retirement. The starting salary would be $45,000, with two $3,000 raises possible once the employee is moved into a full-time role, and the other upon completion of training exercises.

➜ Public Works Director Mark LeClair said the city is in the top five in a contest for best water tower, established by the company that repainted the city’s two towers. Voting ends Oct. 20.

➜ The council appointed two attorneys to represent the city in legal matters outside of Miller’s expertise. Carl J. Tenney will be paid $200 per hour to handle employment issues, while Ann Boehner will be paid $350 per hour for environmental matters.



