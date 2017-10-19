Grievance to be discussed further by Paxton City Council

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council will meet for a second time to discuss a grievance filed by a current or previous employee of the city.
After taking no action during an Oct. 17 special meeting, Mayor Bill Ingold said the council adjourned that meeting to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, for further discussion.
Besides the grievance itself, also on the agenda are a discussion regarding the employment, performance and/or compensation of one or more city employees and a discussion and possible approval of findings related to the employee grievance process.
Also on the agenda is the authorizing of the addition of a signatory of city banking accounts.
The meeting will be held at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.
