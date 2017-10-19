Loda Sanitary District to ask judge to OK dissolution

LODA — A judge will be asked to decide in upcoming months whether to allow the dissolution of the Loda Sanitary District — and, if so, how to split its remaining funds between the two communities that comprise it.

The Loda Sanitary District’s board of trustees voted 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to file a petition in Iroquois County Circuit Court to proceed with the proposed dissolution of the district.

The action was taken after officials for the village of Loda declined to accept the terms of a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the sanitary district’s board, related to how the district’s $15,095 in remaining funds would be split between Loda and the unincorporated community of Bayles Lake.

Proposed intergovernmental agreements with the two communities had called for $3,700 to be given to Bayles Lake and $7,436 to be given to Loda, with the remaining balance to be used on administrative and legal fees to wrap up the district’s business.

However, Loda Village Board President Carol Arseneau said in September that she thinks the district owed the village more of its remaining funds than was being offered. The village’s attorney, Dale Strough of Watseka, reiterated that position during the Oct. 17 meeting.

Strough said the village would like 100 percent of the remaining funds, not just a portion of it.

Another issue in the proposed agreement with Loda that village officials were concerned about was a requirement that Loda would assume the responsibilities and liabilities of the district upon its dissolution, as required by the Illinois Sanitary District Act of 1917.

“I’m not sure what those items the village would actually intend to do, if any, and I would suggest maybe striking that (clause),” Strough told the sanitary district’s board. Strough said that instead of stating the specific responsibilities, the agreement could simply make a reference to the applicable section of the statute and state that the village would comply with that section.

The proposed agreements with Loda and Bayles Lake had called for dividing the district’s remaining funds based on the amount of property taxes each community had historically paid to support the district — with 78 percent allotted for Bayles Lake and 22 percent for Loda. However, because the district last year agreed to reimburse Bayles Lake $23,242 for the televising and cleaning of its sanitary sewer lines, Loda was to receive more of the remaining $15,095 than Bayles Lake.

Bayles Lake resident Ed Killen told the district’s board that he had doubts that the Bayles Lake Homeowners Association’s board — which had already agreed to the proposed agreement with the district — would accept the new terms that Loda was proposing.

“I doubt very much that Bayles Lake will agree to that, since there is no real justification for (Loda) getting 100 percent (of the remaining funds),” Killen said. “Bayles Lake has already agreed to one thing and probably will not agree to that. And if Loda feels that the numbers that they’re presenting will hold up in court, I doubt that very much.”

The sanitary district’s board was hoping both communities would sign off on their respective agreements in order to streamline the court proceedings to dissolve the district.

Now, the district — as well as the two communities — face a potential court battle over the division of the remaining money.

And such a battle could end up fruitless. That’s because, depending on how extensive the court proceedings end up being, the district could end up exhausting most, if not all, of its remaining funds on legal expenses.

The sanitary district board’s president, Bayles Lake resident Warren Hamby, said that because no agreement can be reached regarding the division of funds, the board seems to have no choice other than to let a judge decide what is fair.

The sanitary district’s attorney, Bayles Lake resident Bob Martensen, said the petition he will be filing in court to dissolve the district “does exactly that.”

“It just throws it into the hands of the court (to decide what to do),” Martensen said.

Once the petition is filed, likely in the next week, Martensen said he would ask a judge to set a hearing, at which time the judge would determine “whether there’s a good reason for dissolving” the district and whether the allegations contained in the petition are true. Martensen said he would request that the hearing be held at least 60 days after notice of the hearing is published in both The Gilman Star and Ford County Record, is posted in at least three locations within the district’s boundaries, and is mailed to the president of the Loda Village Board, the president of the Bayles Lake Homeowners Association, the chairman of the Iroquois County Board and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

“This petition does not, in any way, say who should get how much (of the remaining funds),” Martensen noted. “It simply asks that the money that is left be distributed. Whatever the judge says, the judge says.”

The district’s board decided to wait until after the hearing is held to schedule another meeting.

“It’s not going to be for 60 days, that’s for sure,” Martensen said.

In June 2015, the sanitary district’s board first made it known publicly that it intended to dissolve the district.

The district was formed in 1972 with the intent of collecting property taxes to help fund sanitary sewer projects for both Loda and Bayles Lake. But years of efforts to bring proposed sanitary sewage treatment plants to fruition have been unsuccessful.

With too little funds to proceed, Loda is no longer even considering a sewage treatment facility — either in conjunction with Bayles Lake or on its own. That has left Bayles Lake independently moving forward with its own treatment plant that would serve only its own residents.

Meanwhile, some Loda residents think it is not fair they have been taxed by the sanitary district when it is serving them no purpose. As a result, the district a few of years ago stopped levying any property taxes.

Voting in favor of filing the petition to dissolve the district were Hamby and Loda resident Paula Rossow. The board is supposed to have three trustees, but Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure of rural Buckley has refused to appoint someone to fill the remaining vacant seat, which had been held by Bayles Lake resident Jay Ross until his resignation in May. Shure has declined to fill the seat even though the Illinois Sanitary District Act of 1917 requires vacancies to be filled within 60 days.