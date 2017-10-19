Paxton water tank in running for 2017 Tank of the Year

PAXTON — The newly repainted water-storage tank on Paxton’s west side is in the running for 2017 Tank of the Year honors in an online contest sponsored by Tnemec Company Inc., a provider of high-performance protective coatings.

As of Thursday, Paxton’s tank was in seventh place among 296 water tanks nominated for the competition. With the most votes was a water tank in Gaffney, S.C., followed by those in Destin, Fla., St. Cloud, Minn., Stuart, Fla., and Lisle, Ill.

Online voting opened Oct. 8 and ends at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at tankoftheyear.com. Voters can go to the website, pick their favorite tank and then track and share the results using #tankoftheyear. Only one vote is allowed per person, but voters will be able to see the front-runners, at any time, when they revisit the site.

The water tank that receives the most votes will be named the People’s Choice winner and will receive an automatic bid as a finalist for 2017 Tank of the Year. After online voting has ended, the People’s Choice selection and 11 committee-determined runners-up will be considered for the official Tank of the Year title.

On Monday, Oct. 23, Tnemec will announce the People’s Choice winner and the 11 semi-finalists. The 2017 Tank of the Year will be announced Friday, Oct. 27, at tnemec.com.

The Tank of the Year winner will be featured for the month of January in Tnemec’s 2018 water tank calendar. All finalists and nominations will be included in the rest of the calendar.

This marks the 12th year that Tnemec has sponsored the contest, which recognizes the aesthetic, creative and innovative uses of its coatings on water-storage tanks.

Last year’s Tank of the Year winner was a 500,000-gallon municipal water tank located in Ann Arbor, Mich., which was painted with images of native birds and fish. The design used an exterior coatings system from Tnemec.

The water tower on Paxton’s west side near Interstate 57, along with the city’s downtown water tower, were repainted this year by Michigan-based L&T Painting, which was hired to do the work for $319,500. Both towers feature blue and gold colors — a reference to the school colors of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district — with both tanks displaying “PAXTON” in capital letters. The west-side tower also features paw prints going up its stem, a reference to PBL High School’s mascot, the panther.

Tnemec paint coatings were used on both tanks.

“This tank includes many things important to the city of Paxton, such as their Swedish heritage colors, the local high school colors, and the high school mascot Panther paw prints,” says a message under a photo of Paxton’s west-side tank at tankoftheyear.com. “The tank is adjacent to I-57 with significant viewer traffic and is an excellent identifier of the city of Paxton. Two tanks in the town were rehabbed at the same time with the same colors, which had significant support of the public. Colors selected had originally been considered 20-plus years ago and had to wait for previous Tnemec coatings on both tanks to weather to a point where the city could justify a repaint to use new colors.”

Established in 1921, Tnemec specializes in industrial coatings for steel, concrete and other substrates for new construction and maintenance. More than 120 architectural and industrial coating products are manufactured at its facilities in Kansas City and Baltimore. Headquartered in Kansas City, Tnemec operates distribution facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Seattle and Compton, Calif.