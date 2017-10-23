Schwarz running for Ford County treasurer's post

PAXTON — Kasi L. Schwarz of Roberts is seeking the Republican nomination for Ford County treasurer in next March’s primary election.

Schwarz is vying to fill the seat held for the past three years by Penny Stevens, who is resigning effective Dec. 31.

As of Monday afternoon, Schwarz was among two people to have picked up the required paperwork from the Ford County Clerk’s Office to become a candidate for the treasurer’s post. The other was Krisha Shoemaker, although the county clerk’s office noted that it was not immediately known whether Shoemaker had picked up the paperwork for herself or someone else.

Since 2014, Schwarz has been employed as the administrative assistant in the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office. She has worked under former state’s attorney Randy Yedinak and current State’s Attorney Andrew Killian. In her current role, she is responsible for all administrative duties of the office, plus the office’s fiscal responsibilities.

Previously, Schwarz worked as a probation officer in the Ford County Probation Office and worked as the department’s office manager, beginning in 2008. While in the probation office, she worked closely with the probation director and was in charge of day-to-day finances, writing grant proposals, updating county board reports, preparing annual fiscal statistics and submitting monthly and yearly fiscal reports to the Illinois Office of the Appellate Courts. Also, during her time in the probation office, a new software system was installed and probation fee charges were updated.

Prior to 2008, Schwarz was the treasurer for the nonprofit Thawville Community Nursery School. Schwarz was in charge of accounts payable and receivable, monthly financial statements, daily and monthly receipts and deposits, writing both federal and state grant proposals, yearly financial reports to the state, and payroll for the school’s teachers and teacher’s aides. Schwarz also played a large part in the fundraising process each year.

Schwarz said she feels the time is right to broaden her career ambitions.

“I feel I have a unique perspective when it comes to running for county treasurer,” Schwarz said in a statement. “I have worked in two different departments and have been in charge of the financial stability for both. As a current county employee, I know how important it is to have a balanced, stable budget. Not only is fiscal responsibility important for the hard-working county employees who wonder every year if their position is safe, but it is just as important for the county citizens who trust the county with their hard-earned tax dollars. The treasurer’s position is one of mutual trust between the treasurer, the county residents and the county board. I look forward to working with the citizens of Ford County, as well as the current board in their determination to make our county fiscally sound.”

Schwarz is a graduate of Ford Central High School and Illinois State University. She is active in several community and school activities. She is married to Joe Schwarz of Roberts, and they have three daughters — Paige, Sidney and Hannah — and one granddaughter, Olivia.

Candidates of established political parties could begin circulating nominating petitions for the March 20, 2018, primary election on Sept. 5. The first day for candidates to file their nomination papers in the county clerk’s office is Monday, Nov. 27. The last day to file the necessary papers is Monday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.

Offices to be filled in next year’s election are those of county clerk, treasurer and sheriff. Also to be filled are the seats of county board members and precinct committeemen.