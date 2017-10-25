No increase in Gibson City property tax levy

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s property tax levy will be the same as last year.

City council members gave preliminary approval at their meeting Monday night to levy a total of $338,100, the same as the 2016-17 amount.

City Attorney Marc Miller said the “generally accepted increase rate in area communities is just around 2.1 percent,” though he noted that the city has maintained little to no increases in its levy for several years.

“I talked with (Mayor) Dan (Dickey), and this is what he wanted, which is how it’s been done for at least three years now,” Miller said.

The full fiscal year budget approved earlier this year calls for $8,050,718 of revenue, of which $7,712,618 is coming from sources other than real estate taxes.

Dickey said he was adamant that taxes not be raised, and council members were in agreement.

Alderman Scott Davis said all of the funding for the state-mandated sewer separation (CSO) project is in the city’s budget, making a tax increase unnecessary.

The council will make a final vote on the levy at its Nov. 13 meeting.



Downtown grant OK’d

Council members voted 5-1 — with Nelda Jordan voting “no” and Dennis Pardick and Brandon Roderick absent — to approve a $4,213 downtown façade grant application from Terry Overman for work on his building at 119 W. 9th St.

At its last meeting, the council rejected Overman’s application because it did not include an itemized list of improvements made to the building. Overman, a self-employed contractor, included an itemized list in his final application, though council members were divided about how to pay for the work.

The main topic of discussion was the cost of labor that Overman requested, since he made the repairs himself.

“It’s been our policy that we do not pay for labor if the work is done by the property owner,” Dickey said. “It’s not necessarily in an ordinance, but that’s been our policy since we started granting these applications.”

Dickey said Overman’s situation meant that some of the regular ways of completing a project were not the same.

“It would be good to have at least two bids, but since he’s a contractor, I don’t think he’s going to bid his own project,” Dickey said.

After discussion, council members agreed to approve half of Overman’s material expenses and a quarter of labor costs. The low labor percentage was requested by Alderman Laura Miller, who said she thought that the labor costs were too high.

“Half of the application is for labor costs, and the other half for materials,” Miller said. “When labor costs are the same as all of the equipment, I think that’s a little too much.”

Jordan said she did not think it was necessary for the city to pay Overman for working on his own building.

Alderman Scott Davis, chairman of the finance committee, said that cutting the labor amount would be the right decision.

“I don’t think we should penalize Terry just because he’s a contractor,” Davis said. “Obviously, it’s a different situation, so I think if we reduce the labor costs down to 25 percent that it would work.”



Holiday advertising

Council members also approved $4,000 in cooperative advertising for the holiday season, with commercials and messages to feature local businesses around the Lighted Holiday Parade on Nov. 18.

Last year, the city spent $2,750 on advertising, with $2,000 going toward WCIA-TV and $750 to WGCY-FM.

Scott Medlin, a WCIA account executive, said messages would be placed on all three of Nexstar’s media platforms (WCIA-TV, WCIX-TV and IllinoisHomePage.net) and would highlight what the city has to offer.

“The week before the parade, commercials would be split at 15 seconds down the middle,” Medlin said. “The first 15 seconds would be for the parade itself, and the second half would be for the business. After the parade we will give 25 seconds to the merchant, then using the last five seconds to put a tag for the city. We’re talking about hundreds of commercials over a 30-day period.”

Dickey suggested WCIA include the city’s new mobile app in its tagline, as the city is trying to market the app, which is due to be released soon.

Medlin said WCIA is looking to enter an inflatable champagne bottle in the parade to promote its local New Year’s Eve program.

Of the $4,000 amount, $3,000 would go toward WCIA and $1,000 to WGCY.

Debra McCullough, co-owner of WGCY, said the radio station airs several commercial messages and broadcasts the parade free of charge.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Beverly Cole, a Gibson City native who recently purchased the former Dick Walter residence at 412 E. 3rd St., was present at the meeting to appeal the street and alley committee’s denial of her request to remove a sycamore tree on the city’s right-of-way. Cole said the large tree sheds its bark — as all sycamores do — and that it has caused problems. “I love trees,” Cole said, “but this one is a mess. Even the neighbors are cleaning it up.” Alderman Doug Parsons said he would schedule a street and alley committee meeting to reconsider Cole’s request.

➜ Council members renewed the city’s contract with Humana for its employee health insurance. Marty Nuss of Insurance Providers Group (IPG) said the city’s plan is a transitional Affordable Care Act plan and therefore is not under complete ACA guidelines. Nuss said Humana is requesting an 8 percent increase, though IPG is in negotiations to try to reduce that amount.

➜ The council approved an extension of its intergovernmental contract with the Illinois Municipal League’s risk management association. Illinois Municipal League representative Aaron Golden told the council that the city’s payment this year is a 3 percent increase over last year’s amount, although Administrative

Assistant Peggy Stalter said the increase has been as much as 6 percent in years past. Golden said the city is one of 430 municipalities in a pool for claims, with the Illinois Municipal League being responsible for the first $2 million of a claim.

➜ Tom Barrow said he has removed 125 ash trees from the city, with 200 more to come down in the next two years. Davis said he would look into grant funding for the tree-removal project.

➜ A three-year cash rent agreement with Zack Bunting was approved informally for 29 acres of farmland in the industrial park on the city’s west side. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said Bunting was comfortable with the lease, which says he will pay the city $255 per acre. No final approval was given due to Miller not having an ordinance written out, though Miller said it will be included in the next meeting.

➜ Council members approved a $1,500 bid from Joe Durham to print signs advertising the city’s new mobile app. Alderman Susie Tongate said multiple 18-by-24 campaign-style signs and 8.5-by-11 store window signs would be produced. Initially, Tongate said large road signs could be placed at city limits along the highways, though Stauffer said it would be nearly impossible for the state to allow it.

➜ Two change orders for Phase 3B of the CSO project were approved. The first is $4,361.72 for time and materials, while an additional $5,425 is due to added materials needing to be placed along State Street due to the presence of a high-pressure gas line needing to be protected.

➜ The council voted to repeal the city’s $10 garbage hauling licensing fee and eliminate the inspection.

➜ Dickey said Railside Golf Club investors withdrew an additional grant application due to private donations covering the cost.

➜ Stalter reminded residents that council members set permanent trick-or-treating hours from 5-8 p.m. in 2015.