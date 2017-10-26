State supreme court refuses to hear Paxton discrimination case

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court has turned down a request by a Paxton-area bed and breakfast to overturn a ruling that said the business discriminated against a gay couple from Tuscola.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which represents Mark and Todd Wathen, said the only remaining option for TimberCreek Bed and Breakfast is to ask the high court to reconsider its decision.
An attorney for TimberCreek could not be reached for comment.
In 2011, TimberCreek co-owner Jim Walder, citing his religious beliefs, did not allow the Wathens to have their civil union ceremony at his facility. The couple took its case to the Illinois Human Rights Commission, which ruled in the couple’s favor and ordered Timber Creek to pay the men and their attorneys $80,000.
