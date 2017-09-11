Tree-removal bid in Buckley awarded to Price Tree Service

BUCKLEY — The village board opened bids for the removal of 10 trees and stumps during Monday night’s meeting, awarding the project to the lowest of three bidders, Price Tree Service.

Price Tree Service submitted a bid of $5,250. The other two bids submitted were from NuView for $5,850 and Glad’s Tree Service for $10,400.



Other business

In other business at the meeting:

➜ The board reported that it had held a special meeting Oct. 30 to look into purchasing a 1999 2017 F-550 Ford truck. The board voted unanimously to buy the truck for $23,000 after first having certified mechanic, Adam Tofari, inspect it. Tofari said that for its age, the truck was in very good condition with just a few minor things that needed attention. The truck was purchased from Clauss Specialties in Cissna Park.

➜ Board members voted to place an advertisement in the local newspaper seeking sealed bids for the sale of the village’s old truck, since the village has purchased a new one. Bids will be opened at the December meeting.

➜ Board members voted unanimously to approve the village’s tax levy, which shows $51,720 in property taxes to be collected next summer, an approximate 5 percent increase from last summer’s amount.

➜ Demolition has begun on the Long property on Railroad Avenue, the board learned. Lee Excavating was awarded the job, and the firm has started asbestos removal.

➜ Village Board President Sheree Stachura was given a list from Village Treasurer Linda Marquis of 20 water meters that need to be moved from inside of homes to outside of homes, along with four meters that are not working properly. One resident whose meter is inside her home asked for it to be moved outside, as she is not home regularly, which makes it hard for it to be read. John McBride, owner of ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that maintains Buckley’s water system, agreed to start replacing some of the meters, depending on the weather. Sean McBride, John’s son, told Stachura that the cost would be about $400 per meter for the parts to install them. The village has only six meters on hand right now, so the board voted 5-1 with Keith Hartke voting “no” to order 24 more.

➜ With McBride present, it was stated again that the hydrant painted blue by the water tower is for the well only. There had been a miscommunication with the local fire department, and the hydrant was opened at one point. There will be a letter sent to the fire department for its own records. A representative of the fire department told the board that the fire department had never been informed of the issue and had only heard it through word-of-mouth.

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller and Trustee Peggy Shockley met with a representative of Ameren Illinois recently to see about getting power turned on for the lights at the Buckley Lake, the board learned. Miller said he told Ameren it would be best to run wires starting in from the northwest, as there is a transformer nearby, and then run the wires underground close to the road between the two rows of trees. Miller said he would talk with “his people” and they would email the village with a cost to do the work.

➜ The village had two separate property septic systems cleaned out as an emergency situation because the sewage was on the ground, the board learned. Miller Septic did the work. Keith Hartke questioned why the village was doing private septics. Stachura said it was an emergency and the village should get reimbursed.

➜ The board voted unanimously to pay the annual fee of $1,134 to renew the village’s communications service agreement with Iroquois County.

➜ The board voted to ratify the emergency purchase of a new computer and hard drive for use by the treasurer, whose computer had crashed.

➜ The board learned that a Paint Party will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Buckley lakehouse. The cost to participate is $12. Reservations can be made by calling Stachura at 561-818-6533.

➜ The burning ordinance was approved unanimously.

➜ Residents were reminded that they should line up their leaves between the sidewalk and road in a straight line — not in a pile — so the leaves can be picked up. The village asks that residents not mulch their leaves.

➜ The tile is still a problem at 101 S. First St., the board learned. There is an ongoing legal situation between the village and Ray Dettmering, owner of the property where the tile is located. Dettmering’s tenant, who is wanting to buy the property, was present and was wondering what was being done on the village’s side as far as the water line and outlet. Stachura explained that at this time, Dettmering did not show up for his last court date so she will call the village attorney and see what can be done. The tenant said she just wants something done, and she was told that the village was not doing its part. Stachura said she will contact the town’s lawyer and advise the board at the next meeting regarding the status.

➜ Butch Kuester, owner of the 103 East Bar in downtown Buckley, questioned why recent violent incidents at the Dutchmaster Bar should affect his own business. “I just don’t want to be punished for what goes on here,” Kuester said. “That’s all I’m trying to say.” After being asked to penalize the Dutchmaster Bar following the series of incidents, the board last month agreed to enforce the town’s liquor ordinance to prohibit bars in Buckley from being open on Sundays. “The day of the week isn’t going to matter if something happens,” Kuester said. Kuester said he had security cameras installed inside and outside of his bar, and maybe that could be a solution to prevent further issues. However, the board indicated it would need to look into if it can require the Dutchmaster Bar to install security cameras. The board indicated it would speak with its attorney and have him present at the next meeting to discuss this matter and other matters to see what can be done without hurting anyone’s business.





