Loda trustees discuss Ecker property in closed session

LODA — The battle between the village of Loda and Robyn Ecker and Jake Wise rages on.

In September, Wise was instructed by the board to re-apply for a building permit for a pre-fabricated house that was already put on Ecker’s property. Wise, who owns the house, was told that if he re-applied for a permit and he had presented a more recent septic inspection, his building permit would be put to a fresh vote of the village board.

Both Ecker and Wise were present at the village board’s Nov. 8 meeting and were part of the reason the board went into executive session to discuss the situation.

While Wise and Ecker were not allowed in the executive session, after the closed session was completed, the pair and the village’s attorney, Dale Strough, bantered back and fourth on legal issues.

Wise questioned Strough about the situation of Wise’s home being built on Ecker’s property. Ecker happens to be Wise’s aunt. Strough advised the pair that he would be able to meet with them but could not answer their questions as he was the village’s attorney, not their attorney.

Wise, meanwhile, questioned Strough if he had a “subscribed oath” in the state of Illinois. Strough, with a puzzled look on his face, responded by saying he is licensed to practice law in the state and has been a practicing attorney for more than 40 years in Iroquois County. Wise pressed the issue and was told by Strough that they could file a motion questioning his validity to practice law in the state if that is the route they chose to take. Strough dismissed it as “a silly game.”

“I can’t recite the terms of the Illinois Attorney Act,” said Strough. “No one has ever asked me to do that before.”

“So then we are done?” Ecker asked. “That is good.”

The pair then exited the meeting.

The situation is currently the focus of a court hearing in Watseka, as was advised by Strough.



Other business

Also at last Wednesday’s meeting:

➜ Engineer Tom Overmyer said he would have paperwork prepared for the next meeting regarding a grant the village plans to try to obtain for the village’s proposed new water tower. The paperwork must be presented by Dec. 15. Overmyer said applications have already been submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and he hopes there will be no problems in meeting the Dec. 15 deadline. “I am going to give (Village Board President) Carol Arseneau the number to call, and hopefully a phone call from her will prevent any delays,” Overmyer said.

➜ The tax levy was presented and approved via a 6-0 vote. The levy will be going up slightly, from $21,870 to $22,100.

➜ Eric Lee, who recently bought property at an Iroquois County tax auction, said he is waiting for Nicor to remove electricity from the property — which could take up to six weeks — before improvements will be made to the property.

➜ Several other properties were discussed. In one case, the board will try to utilize a personal process server to serve paperwork to a trustee. Another property had a fire, and that property has since been cleaned up. The village attorney is also in the process of locating heirs of another property owner who has died.

➜ Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said she had sent out a letter to a property owner about having too much debris in their yard. In this case, the debris is mattresses.

➜ Trustee Jon Boone said he had examined a new culvert at Mulberry Farms. Boone said it is what the village board requested of the owners when they reported they would put in gravel for the culvert.

➜ The pavilion has yet to be repaired, the board learned. The man who had stated he would repair the pavilion with no labor charged has yet to find the time. The board will send a letter to the man requesting a time frame.

➜ Trustee Rhonda Breeden said trick-or-treating on Oct. 28 was a success.

➜ Breeden said street lights had been fixed.

➜ Arseneau noted it was time to start pulling out the Christmas lights and hiring an electrician to make sure all the outlets on the poles work. The board voted to allow Arseneau to hire an electrician to check the lights and the outlets at a cost not to exceed $1,200.

➜ Village Treasurer Myles Reck said he will once again handle the village’s snow-plowing duties this winter.

➜ Reck said eight houses had their water turned off, while only four of them have since reconnected their water.

➜ The bills were approved with an additional payment approved for the removal of an additional tree. While $7,000 was approved originally to remove trees around town, an extra $275 was needed to cover the removal of another tree. Ptacek said she had plenty of wood available from the tree removal if anyone wants any.

➜ A member of the public asked about removing flags that were put up on July 4.

➜ A member of the public complained that a street had numerous potholes.