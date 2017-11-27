Only one contest so far for March election in Ford County

PAXTON — As of Monday — the first day for candidates of established political parties to file their nomination papers for the March 20 primary election — only one contested race had taken shape.

Kasi Schwarz of Roberts and Krisha Shoemaker of Paxton both filed their paperwork Monday morning to become Republican candidates for the Ford County treasurer’s post, a position held for the past three years by Penny Stevens, who is resigning effective Dec. 31.

Because both filed at the same time, a lottery will be held to determine whose name appears first on the ballot.

Since 2014, Schwarz has been employed as the administrative assistant in the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office. Previously, Schwarz worked as a probation officer in the Ford County Probation Office and worked as the department’s office manager, beginning in 2008. Prior to 2008, Schwarz was the treasurer for the nonprofit Thawville Community Nursery School.

Shoemaker’s background was not immediately available.

Offices to be nominated in the primary election are those of county clerk, treasurer and sheriff. County board seats — two from each of the three districts — will also be up for election. Precinct committeemen will be elected, as well.

Besides Schwarz and Shoemaker, filing as Republican candidates Monday were Mark Doran for re-election as sheriff, Amy Frederick for re-election as county clerk and recorder, Gene May for re-election to his seat on the county board representing District 1, Chase McCall for re-election to his seat on the county board representing District 3, McCall for re-election as Republican precinct committeeman for the Drummer 4 precinct, Stephen Pacey for re-election as Republican precinct committeeman representing the Patton 1 precinct, Edwin Homeier for re-election as Democratic precinct committeeman for Rogers Township and Theodore W. Conkling as Republican precinct committeeman for Mona Township.

Besides May and McCall, up for re-election on the county board are Dave Hastings (District 1), Jon Clark (District 2), Floyd “Bud” Otto Jr. (District 2) and Randy Berger (District 3).

To appear on the ballot, candidates must file their nomination papers in the Ford County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

For more information, people can call the county clerk’s office at 217-379-9400.

