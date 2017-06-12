Just two races lined up for March primary in Ford County

PAXTON — There will be two contested races in Ford County on the March 20 primary election ballot.

Monday afternoon was the deadline for candidates to file the required paperwork at the Ford County Clerk’s Office for their names to appear on the ballot.

Kasi Schwarz of Roberts and Krisha Shoemaker of Paxton both filed as Republican candidates for the Ford County treasurer’s post, a position held for the past three years by Penny Stevens, who is resigning effective Dec. 31. Because both filed at the same time, a lottery will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, to determine whose name appears first on the ballot.

The only other contest is for the Republican nomination for precinct committeeman for Patton 7. Filing at different times were two candidates for that elected office: Judy Hastings and Mike Wilson, both of Paxton.

Running unopposed as Republican candidates were Mark Doran for re-election as sheriff and Amy Frederick for re-election as county clerk and recorder.

Also unopposed are incumbent Republican county board candidates Gene May of Paxton (District 1), Chase McCall of Gibson City (District 3). Besides May and McCall, up for re-election on the county board are Dave Hastings (District 1), Jon Clark (District 2), Floyd “Bud” Otto Jr. (District 2) and Randy Berger (District 3). No one else filed for re-election.

Running unopposed for Republican precinct committeeman seats are McCall (Drummer 4), Stephen Pacey of Paxton (Patton 1), Thomas M. Bennett of Gibson City (Drummer 5), Robert A. Pacey of Paxton (Patton 2), Tim Nuss of Roberts (Lyman), Kim Evans of Paxton (Patton 5), Eric Thompson (Peach Orchard), Theodore W. Conkling (Mona), Robert R. Read (Pella), Denis Fisher of Gibson City (Drummer 1), Adam Elder of Gibson City (Drummer 3) and Allen Barnes of Paxton (Patton 4).

Edwin Homeier also filed for re-election as Democratic precinct committeeman for Rogers Township.