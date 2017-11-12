PAXTON — Under a proposed ordinance up for approval by the Paxton City Council on Tuesday night, the owners of dogs that are found running at large in the city would be required to get their animals spayed or neutered at their own expense after the second time they are picked up by an animal-control officer.

The ordinance would also add a $25 fine for cats that are impounded in the city. Currently, there are no fines for cats, as the existing ordinance only pertains to loose dogs.

The ordinance up for approval modifies Section 96.56 of Chapter 96 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. The proposed ordinance says that any dog or cat found to be running at large within the city, without a valid license tag, shall be deemed a stray and may be impounded by the police department. After the second time a dog or cat is picked up, the next time that same animal is found running at large, its owner will be required to get the animal spayed or neutered at their own expense.



Other business

Also on the meeting’s agenda are:

— The possible approval of a policy prohibiting sexual harassment.

— The possible approval of proposed redevelopment agreements between the city and Shields Automart, Paxton Packing LLC and Duane Shields (for Nexstep Commercial Products).

— The possible approval of a long-negotiated contract regarding the proposed sale of the city-owned Paxton Municipal Airport to a private party.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public. It begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.