Several races lined up in Iroquois County for March primary

WATSEKA — The March 20 primary election in Iroquois County will feature a number of contested races, including for the Republican nominations for county treasurer and county board positions in four districts.

Filing as GOP candidates for treasurer were two newcomers — Kurt Albers of rural Martinton and Christy (Hoffman) Fink of Gilman. They are vying to replace the retiring Mindy Kuntz Hagan of Sheldon.

Filing as Republican candidates for county board were:

— In District I, where three seats are up for election: incumbent Lyle Behrends of rural Ashkum and newcomers Paul J. Ducat of rural Chebanse, Laverne H. Boettcher of rural Chebanse and Leanne Hofbauer Duby of rural Martinton. Not running for re-election are Daniel Rayman of rural Clifton and Kyle J. Anderson of rural Beaverville.

— In District II, where two saets are up for election: incumbents John Shure of rural Buckley and Daniel W. Pursley of Lake Iroquois and newcomers David H. Penny of rural Buckley and Steve Huse of rural Gilman.

— In District III, where three seats are up for election: incumbents Vincent LaMie of Milford and Donna Crow of Milford and newcomers Paul Bowers of rural Milford and Joe Young of Cissna Park. Not running for re-election is Troy Krumwiede of rural Watseka.

— In District IV, where two seats are up for election: incumbent Larry Hasbargen of Watseka and newcomers Roger Bard of Watseka and John Zumwalt of Watseka. Not running for re-election is Russell Bills of Watseka.

Unopposed are Republican candidates Derek W.M. Hagen of Watseka for re-election as sheriff and Lisa L. Fancher of Gilman for re-election as county clerk and recorder.

Filing as Republican precinct committeemen candidates were: Shure (Artesia), LaMie (Ash Grove), Behrends (Ashkum I), Mitchell J. Bence of Watseka (Belmont II), Patrick Doggett of rural Watseka (Belmont III), Ducat (Chebanse II), Jody L. Munsterman of rural Onarga (Crescent), Barbara Offill of Gilman (Douglas I), Ernest Curtis of Gilman (Douglas II), Tira Clement of rural Watseka (Martinton), Joann Kissack of Watseka (Middleport II), Daniel Joyce of rural Watseka (Middleport III), Martin K. Tilstra of Onarga (Onarga I), Stephen Huse of rural Gilman (Onarga II), Charles R. Alt of Cissna Park (Pigeon Grove), William Milan of Sheldon (Sheldon II) and Marvin Stichnoth of rural Milford (Stockland).

All but Joyce are incumbents.

No one filed as a Republican candidate for precinct committeeman in the other 19 precincts.

Filing as Democratic candidates for precinct committeemen were: Dale Strough of Watseka (Belmont III), David Trout of Loda (Loda), Angela M. Fry of Martinton (Martinton) and Dustin Wells of rural Hoopeston (Prairie Green).

All but Fry are incumbents.

No one filed as a Democratic candidate for precinct committeeman in the other 33 precincts.

