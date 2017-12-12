Flessner named Ford County's next coroner

PAXTON — The Ford County Board appointed Roberts resident Rick Flessner as the next Ford County coroner on Monday night.

Flessner will replace Doug Wallace, who will be vacating the coroner’s position on Jan. 3. The 64-year-old Wallace said he is resigning because he will be moving away from Ford County.

Wallace, who has lived in Roberts since 1974, has worked for the Ford County Coroner’s Office for 23 years, including for five years as a deputy coroner and for the last 17 years as coroner.

Wallace recommended the board appoint Flessner, who has served as chief deputy coroner since 2012 and as a deputy coroner since 2008, as his replacement.

Flessner’s appointment is effective from Jan. 4 through Nov. 30.

In his resume submitted to the board, Flessner, the only candidate interviewed for the position, said he has attended a number of training activities related to the coroner’s job in recent years. He noted that he has also observed autopsies with Wallace and has completed the 40-hour “minimum standards” basic county coroner’s course.

Flessner has been employed as a safety technician for Lee Farms Excavating since 2012, but he said is leaving that job when his coroner duties take effect.

Flessner previously worked for Kahle Farms from 2011 to 2012, as a bituminous and concrete mixture inspector for Tobey’s Construction from 2009 to 2011, as a recycled catalyst inspector for MCAT Services from 2008 to 2010 and in supervisory roles for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) from 1975 to 2008.

Flessner said he is ready for his new role, even though he knows it will be a lot of work.

“It’ll be interesting,” Flessner said. “There’s a lot more to it than at first blush — there’s a lot of paperwork, a lot of reporting, a lot of followup. But I was with IDOT for 35 years and got pretty good with paperwork, so it should be OK.”

Outside of work, Flessner has continuously served since 2000 as the elected village board president in Roberts. Since 1992, Flessner has also been a captain on the Roberts volunteer fire department. Since 1990, he has also been president of the Lutheran Men in Mission group at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and since 1998 he has served as secretary and treasurer of the Conference Men in Mission.

Flessner has also supervised 40-plus wheelchair ramp projects and served from 1986 to 1988 as a member of the Ford Central school board. Since 1972, he has also been a member of various bands, including The Back Paiges. Flessner, however, said he will be leaving The Back Paiges after he becomes coroner.

Flessner recently celebrated his 42nd wedding anniversary with his wife, the former Debbie Kietzman. They have three children: Erich, Rachel and Kathryn.