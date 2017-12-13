Change order for Gibson City sewer project OK'd

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Although acknowledging that the cost was due to an error in scheduling, Gibson City Council members approved City Superintendent Randy Stauffer’s request for a $1,151 change order for Phase 3B of the CSO sewer separation project on Monday night.

Stauffer said the amount accounted for remobilization of the project site, with crews needing to wait two months for Nicor Gas to relocate gas mains.

“We were shut down for so long that the crew took up their equipment and went somewhere else for two months and then came back,” Stauffer said.

The phase’s completion date was initially set for September, but the work pushed it back into November.

Alderman Dennis Pardick questioned Stauffer about the scope of the work.

“In the future, what can we do to prevent this?” Pardick asked. “Who dropped the ball that we had to wait for Nicor to come do their job?”

Stauffer said he did not do enough preparation with his crews before the actual work got underway.

“Lines were not potholed until June,” Stauffer said. “We knew gas mains were there. We thought we were either going to be under or over them. It ended up with the size of the piping we’ve got, all of our existing sewers needed to have more space.

“It wasn’t so much that we were going to be right in where the gas mains were at but we were going to be close to where it wouldn’t be safe to work on them. In the future, we need to go in there and have the city pothole everything beforehand. We didn’t do all of the pre-work that we probably should have done.”

Alderman Scott Davis said that the $613,000 currently spent on the project is lower than the $650,000 budgeted amount.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The council gave approval to the 2018 Harvest Fest. Next year’s event will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9. Event organizer Billy Jo Denny said she was working to schedule a national touring act for the final night, with the first day having a family-friendly focus.

➜ Council members approved an ordinance amending the city’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit sexual harassment. The ordinance was made necessary due to the Illinois Municipal League issuing Public Act 100-0554, which requires all governmental units to adopt new policies by Jan. 15.

➜ Denny said a committee formed to raise funds for a proposed skatepark in memory of alderman Ed Day had raised $1,901 from a Queen of Hearts contest held weekly at the American Legion post. A garage sale event is taking place this weekend at the former First National Bank building at 119 N. Church St. to raise funds for the skatepark.