Treasurer hopefuls to meet with Ford County Board

PAXTON — The Ford County Board will not appoint a new county treasurer for another week.

Though it was on Monday night’s meeting agenda to appoint a replacement for Treasurer Penny Stevens, who is retiring Dec. 31, the board decided to postpone taking action upon returning from a 45-minute executive session. Instead, the board scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The board has invited both candidates — Kasi L. Schwarz of Roberts and Krisha Shoemaker of Paxton — to the special meeting, and a portion of the meeting will be in closed session.

Earlier this month, Schwarz and Shoemaker both filed as Republican candidates in the March 20, 2018, primary election for the treasurer’s post. On Tuesday morning, a lottery was held to determine whose name appears first on the ballot. Schwarz’s name will be listed first, followed by Shoemaker’s.

Whoever is appointed by the board will hold the treasurer’s position through Nov. 30, 2018.



Other business

Also at this week’s board meeting:

➜ The board approved its property tax levy for the 2018 fiscal year. The levy calls for $3.37 million in property taxes to be collected next summer, up from $3.283 million last summer.

➜ The board approved a resolution allocating motor fuel tax and county highway funds for the $104,000 salary of Ford County Highway Engineer Greg Perkinson.

➜ The board approved its annual agreement with the State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor and with the University of Illinois Extension, to provide $50,000 annually for its programs.

➜ The board approved the hiring of an adult protective services caseworker by the Ford County Public Health Department. Public Health Administrator Lana Sample said the position has been open a year and that she has been performing the job along with her other duties. But Sample said she needs the additional person now and is confident that state money will come through to cover its cost.

➜ Perkinson and Rogers Township Road Commissioner Leo Weber updated the board on the ongoing dispute with the owners of the Kelly Creek Wind Farm near Kempton over the restoration of township and county roads used in constructing the wind farm. They said they have not been satisfied that EDF Renewable Energy, which owns the wind farm, has done what it was supposed to do as part of a road-use agreement. Weber said a survey is ongoing on needed work to fix the slope of road embankments. “We are slowly moving in the right direction,” Weber said. Weber said he has uncovered email correspondence that proved the company’s engineers were informed before the agreement was signed what the township and county required. In October, an EDF official said the company was somewhat blind-sided when it was notified earlier that month that the slope of the roads did not pass muster. Weber said the company knew what was needed much earlier.