Area communities implementing new sexual harassment policies

In the midst of the so-called #MeToo movement, which started after October’s allegations of sexual harassment against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein, the entire state is hitting refresh on sexual harassment policies for local government employees.

Public Act 100-0554, which was issued by the Illinois Municipal League (IML) and activated by the Illinois Legislature on Nov. 16, requires all government units, by Jan. 15, to adopt new policies that prohibit sexual harassment.

Approving such policies in the past week were a number of area municipalities, including Paxton, Gibson City, Rantoul, Tuscola, Danville and Urbana.

Each town’s policy needs to include a minimum of four things:

➜ A prohibition on sexual harassment.

➜ Details on how an individual can report “an allegation of sexual harassment, including ... making a confidential report to a supervisor, ethics officer, Inspector General or the Department of Human Rights.”

➜ A prohibition on retaliation for reporting sexual harassment allegations, “including availability of whistle-blower protections.”

➜ The “consequences of a violation of the prohibition ... and the consequences for knowingly making a false report.”

The IML sent its member municipalities a “model ordinance” containing those minimum requirements, said Marc Miller, who serves as city attorney for Paxton and Gibson City.

However, the model ordinance “didn’t quite fit into” Paxton’s existing ordinance, “so I basically just took that and made it work with our ordinance,” Miller said.

Miller said about one-third of the communities he has represented already had an ordinance in place prohibiting sexual harassment, but some did not contain some of the “specific disclosures” that are required by the new state law.

“So even if you had one, you probably wouldn’t be compatible with the statutory requirements,” Miller told Paxton aldermen during their Dec. 12 meeting. “So what you have in front of you (to approve) does everything it’s supposed to do.”

Before making a motion to approve the new policy, Paxton Alderman Rob Steiger noted: “It sounds like we don’t have a choice anyway.”

“It’s a directive from the state Legislature, so it doesn’t say what happens if you don’t have it,” Miller responded. “But I think it’s good practice to have it anyway, and it makes a lot of sense to be in compliance.”

Along with the policy change, Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold said he was open to the idea of starting sexual harassment training for the city’s employees. Champaign, Urbana and Danville are among the area cities that currently use the practice, and Rantoul is considering such training, too.

“It’s an important topic, something we need to make sure employees are aware of,” said Rantoul human resources director Katie Johnston.



About Paxton’s new policy

In Paxton and Gibson City’s new policies, sexual harassment is defined, as stated in the Illinois Human Rights Act, as: “Any unwelcome sexual advances or requests for sexual favors or any conduct of a sexual nature when: submission to such conduct is made either explicitly or implicitly a term or condition of an individual’s employment; submission to or rejection of such conduct by an individual is used as the basis for employment decisions affecting such individual; or such conduct has the purpose or effect of substantially interfering with an individual’s work performance or creating an intimidating, hostile or offensive working environment.”

Conduct that may be considered sexual harassment includes:

➜ Verbal harassment (sexual innuendos, suggestive comments, insults, humor and jokes about sex, anatomy or gender-specific traits, sexual propositions, threats, repeated requests for dates, or statements about other employees, even outside of their presence, of a sexual nature).

➜ Non-verbal harassment (suggestive or insulting sounds such as whistling, leering, obscene gestures, sexually suggestive bodily gestures, catcalls, smacking or kissing noises).

➜ Visual harassment (signs, pin-ups or slogans of a sexual nature, viewing pornographic material or websites).

➜ Physical harassment (touching, unwelcome hugging or kissing, pinching, brushing the body, any coerced sexual act or actual assault).

➜ Textual/electronic harassment (electronically sending messages with sexual content, including pictures and video; the use of sexually explicit language; harassment; cyberstalking; and threats via all forms of electronic communication).

“The most severe and overt forms of sexual harassment are easier to determine,” the ordinances for Paxton and Gibson City note. “On the other end of the spectrum, some sexual harassment is more subtle and depends, to some extent, on individual perception and interpretation. The courts will assess sexual harassment by a standard of what would offend a ‘reasonable person.’”

Paxton and Gibson City’s ordinances say an employee who either sees sexual harassment or believes he or she to be the victim of sexual harassment should deal with the incident “as directly and firmly as possible by clearly communicating” their position to the offending employee and that employee’s immediate supervisor. Initial objections to such conduct may be verbal, but if subsequent objections are needed, they should be put in writing in a note or a memo.

Any person who violates the sexual harassment policy may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 per offense, applicable discipline or discharge by the municipality and any applicable fines and penalties established pursuant to local ordinance, state law or federal law, the new policies say.

“Any discipline imposed by the municipality shall be separate and distinct from any penalty imposed by an ethics commission and any fines or penalties imposed by a court of law or a state or federal agency,” the new policies say.

Intentionally making a false report of sexual harassment also can carry a fine of up to $5,000, as well as a criminal misdemeanor charge.