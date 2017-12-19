Former Ford County treasurer to fill same role in 2018

PAXTON — The Ford County Board appointed former county treasurer Judy Hastings to the same position Monday night.

Hastings, who last served as treasurer from January 2011 through December 2014, will fill the role again following the Dec. 31 retirement of Treasurer Penny Stevens. Her latest appointment is effective from Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 2018.

Hastings was not present when the board held a special meeting Monday night to select Stevens’ temporary replacement, but County Clerk Amy Frederick said Hastings had previously been in contact with some board members about filling the vacancy.

Hastings was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.

The board selected Hastings for the position despite inviting to Monday’s meeting two other candidates for the position — Kasi L. Schwarz of Roberts and Krisha Shoemaker of Paxton — both of whom have filed as Republican candidates in the March 20, 2018, primary election for the treasurer’s post. Neither Schwarz nor Shoemaker have worked in the treasurer’s office before.

Hastings, who has worked in the treasurer’s office for 20 years, started serving as treasurer on Jan. 2, 2011, after being appointed as a replacement for the retiring Nancy Krumwiede. Hastings, a Paxton resident, was then elected in November 2012 to a two-year term, after running unopposed for election as a Republican in the primary.

After interviewing Schwarz and Shoemaker, the board voted 6-4 to appoint Hastings. Voting in favor were board members Dr. Bernadette Ray of Gibson City, Randy Ferguson of Gibson City, Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton, Chase McCall of Gibson City, Floyd “Bud” Otto Jr. of Roberts and Bob Lindgren of rural Loda. Voting against the appointment were board members Jason Johnson of rural Paxton, Gene May of rural Paxton, Tim Nuss of rural Roberts and Randy Berger of Gibson City. Abstaining from the vote was Hastings’ husband, board member Dave Hastings of Paxton. Absent was Jon Clark of Sibley.